Used 2008 GMC Envoy SUV Consumer Reviews

2008 Envoy Winter Driver phoenixiv , 02/25/2015 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Just bought the wife a winter driver because the Toyota Corolla Sport can't even make it out of the driveway if it has 2 inches of snow or more. The Envoy is stable, dependable and with automatic or full time 4 wheel drive it plows through snow and ice covered roads well. Most of the time it turns around in the drive with 5-6 inches of fresh snow without 4 wheel drive engaged. The vehicle has a smooth heavy feel on the highway more like a 1/2 ton truck which we both like but it has a softer ride. Great leg room for me for a change which fits my 6' 1" frame better than most of the smaller crossovers or SUVs. The 4.2L inline six has good power and torque at both low and high speeds.

Love my new Used Envoy flyer1977 , 07/26/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Just a couple days old, I bought this 2008 Envoy with 65000 miles on it. I went to purchase a 2009 Chevy Equinox. Ironically both sat side by side and were the same price, yet the envoy had 20000 less miles. From the exterior, the GMC looked to be more solid of a vehicle, it doesnt have that plastic look to it like the Equinox. Test drive the transmission shifts smooth and no fear of passing on the highway. Equinox was otherwise. Gas mileage better than I expected. Last night did a 115 mile drive on the highway at 65-70 mph, got 22mpg with the air condition on. I was expecting a SUV of this size to be in the teens, its a truck no one should expect 30 mpg. So far I love it

Good Vehicle hate to see it go dnt , 10/25/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The SUV has been great, it has got us through many long road trips. Monthly payment was getting to much so had to downsize to a small car again, but looking forward to being back in a FORD Focus again. Anyone who has mentioned the seats don't fold down flat, WELL THEY DO. We didn't think so at first either until my husband went out one day and figured it out, reading the manual really helped too.

Own. Purchased with 3K miles in 2008 at dealer. Stonebank , 10/09/2016 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Maintaining this vehicle is not cheap, but doing the preventive maintenance is a lot cheaper. Having a four wheel drive vehicle gives you two differentials to maintain instead of one plus the transfer case. I have run nothing but Mobil I oil in it, and perform the recommended mechanical work earlier than recommended using the best material possible. My vehicle looks new, and runs like a well tuned watch even with 157,000 miles. I have my own maintenance schedule that has kept every car I have owned in great shape for many years with hardly a breakdown (which I blame on ethanol). Change hoses every three years with a coolant flush, change the battery every three years with the best you can buy, replace any potential defective wiring as noticed, and change oil every 5-7000 miles running only synthetic regardless of climate. Replace all brakes before damaging rotors, and ensure the rotors are the best duty you can keep on the car, rotate tires with every oil change, and put the best tires on the vehicle possible. A few extra bucks here can save thousands. Update mechanicals as noted by a GOOD mechanic. I use a high quality dealership, and the repair prices are not really any higher, and the mechanics are well trained and supervised. My only real comfort negative is short seats which is common in most cars these days. I have long legs and lack of proper thigh support creates a painful butt and hamstrings on longer rides. My car has performed pretty much flawlessly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value