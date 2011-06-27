Used 2006 GMC Envoy SUV Consumer Reviews

2006 GMC Envoy 4.2 I6 Ian Brown , 04/13/2015 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I used to have a Jeep Wrangler with the 2.5 liter engine and the AX5 transmission. Tons of fun to drive, but the transmission is not a drivers transmission, I smoked two of them before trading it for my Envoy. The 4.2 I6 feels stronger than what GMC gives it credit for, the Envoy has a tighter turning radius than my old Jeep! And it is absolutely wonderful to drive! It has excellent driving manners, and you can feel vehicle response in your feet and hands with nothing left vague. My cockpit space feels luxurious and my daughter cant quit raving about the lavish wood grain interior, ventilation, leather seats and well appointed use of chrome. I don't miss my jeep in the least. Report Abuse

Great Car for the first 3 years envoydenali , 03/01/2011 21 of 23 people found this review helpful This was a great car for the first few years. I bought it new a month or two before the 2007's came out and got it for right around invoice price. The interior is nice, performs well, tows well (but I've never towed anything super heavy). However I started having problems shortly after the warranty ran out. -At 40K the fuel level sensor went out, the dealer wanted $700 to fix. I had it done with a $35 part from ebay and $200 labor. -At 72K the transmission went out, $2300 -At 92K the engine had to be replaced, $6700 -At 93K the throttle sensor had to be replaced Even though it was great at first, the last 1-2 years have made me regret buying this car.

2006 GMC ENVOY SLT CJAvon , 05/17/2006 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Have been driving my Envoy for three months now, had Jeep Gr.Cherokees for the last three years so that's my basis for comparison (maybe a bit unfair). The Envoy has a smoother ride but the difference in power vs the V8 Jeep is like night and day, towing my 2500 lb boat was sluggish. Head room is tight with the sun roof, only 1/2" headroom (i am 6 foot)with the seat down full. Very comfortable to sit in and visability is good. The floor mats are on the cheap side. 2nd row legroom is better than the Jeep. I get 18.7 mpg average with 85% highway driving. Considerably less expensive than the Jeep so if you can do without the towing power I would recommend it.

Happy with my Envoy Denali Peter , 10/16/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Tows my boat and my trailer with no problem. I believe the 6000 lbs load capacity. Originally I wanted a Denali Yukon but the Denali Envoy fits better in my garage - a key purchase decision by the way. Lots of power and with a family of five with two big dogs, the trips to the cottage are easy. Fuel consumption is fine. I get the same mileage as I got on my 2000 Ford Windstar. The DOD works as advertised. I would buy this vehicle again.