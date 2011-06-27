Used 2004 GMC Envoy XUV SUV Consumer Reviews

It's a LEMON! newfnlab , 01/06/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle new (very expensive). I have replaced over $1000 in rear door latches, obviously a defect,they only warrant 1 yr or 20K km, what does km have to do with a latch. GM head office doesn't like to return phone calls.. I finally spoke to her again & their decision was "your on your own". I have replaced the transfer case 1 1/2 yrs ago, now I have to replace the motor in it.Stranded again when gear shifter broke (it's plastic) go figure. No speadometer for over a year now (called cluster) would cost over $1000, neither heated seats work. My list goes on. I take care of my vehicles but this is ridiculous. GM does NOT stand behind their products. I will NEVER own another one. Report Abuse

2004 Envoy XUV SLT chris2004envoy , 11/23/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for 6 years now, use it to tow skidoos in the winter, hauled just about everything in the back, drywall, garden supplies, wood, fridges, an oven etc. It now has 160,000 km on it and has suffered what I would consider less than average issues. Common problems for all Envoy models are the front bearings, instrument cluster and the inline 6 has a fairly light duty exhaust manifold which in my case cracked. The good news is the parts are easy to buy aftermarket replacements and I replaced the bearings myself. I found a guy who replaced all the faulty motors in the cluster too for 200$ cash and the exhaust manifold was 1000 dollar fix. Not bad for 9 years + Report Abuse

XUV is the place to be Baldbcool , 05/08/2004 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I really love my XUV. I went looking at the Durangos, Trailblazers and Volvos. The interiors were all cheesy. As soon as I say in the XUV I was hooked. The leather heated seats keep you warm and wrap around you. The retractable roof is a plus since I traded in my Ram for it. The V6 is powerful enough for what I need. The only negative is my own fault. I bought a black one and black is no fun to keep clean. But when its clean its the baddest looking SUV on the street. Report Abuse

All the best jerryreliable , 01/05/2013 16 of 19 people found this review helpful Aw shucks, 98,000 miles, and I had to put brake pads on it. Other than oil changes and one set of tires, that is is for maintenance. Still like the car as new, and a pickup truck it is indeed. Tows 27' boats, hauls plywood, and 12 foot planks, Yanmar diesels, you name it. And it still looks terrific. Report Abuse