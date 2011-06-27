Used 2015 GMC Canyon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Canyon Extended Cab
SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,769*
Total Cash Price
$33,043
SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,603*
Total Cash Price
$32,340
4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,397*
Total Cash Price
$24,372
SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,273*
Total Cash Price
$30,934
4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,165*
Total Cash Price
$29,059
SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,174*
Total Cash Price
$24,841
SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,504*
Total Cash Price
$26,247
Canyon Crew Cab
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,620*
Total Cash Price
$23,904
4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,215*
Total Cash Price
$32,106
4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,322*
Total Cash Price
$33,981
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,843*
Total Cash Price
$23,435
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,893*
Total Cash Price
$26,482
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,165*
Total Cash Price
$29,059
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,223*
Total Cash Price
$27,888
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,496*
Total Cash Price
$30,466
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,843*
Total Cash Price
$23,435
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,777*
Total Cash Price
$28,825
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Extended Cab SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$1,612
|$1,654
|$2,714
|$2,675
|$9,897
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,792
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,052
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,430
|$1,058
|$663
|$238
|$5,165
|Depreciation
|$6,778
|$2,737
|$2,431
|$2,184
|$1,990
|$16,119
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,448
|$9,901
|$9,491
|$10,156
|$9,773
|$54,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Extended Cab SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$5,612
|Maintenance
|$1,216
|$1,577
|$1,619
|$2,657
|$2,618
|$9,686
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,754
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,739
|$1,399
|$1,035
|$649
|$233
|$5,055
|Depreciation
|$6,634
|$2,679
|$2,379
|$2,138
|$1,947
|$15,776
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,119
|$9,690
|$9,289
|$9,940
|$9,565
|$53,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Extended Cab 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$916
|$1,189
|$1,220
|$2,002
|$1,973
|$7,300
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,322
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,513
|Financing
|$1,310
|$1,055
|$780
|$489
|$176
|$3,810
|Depreciation
|$4,999
|$2,019
|$1,793
|$1,611
|$1,467
|$11,889
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,394
|$7,303
|$7,000
|$7,491
|$7,208
|$40,397
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Extended Cab SL 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,163
|$1,509
|$1,548
|$2,541
|$2,504
|$9,265
|Repairs
|$603
|$700
|$817
|$953
|$1,111
|$4,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,921
|Financing
|$1,663
|$1,338
|$990
|$620
|$223
|$4,835
|Depreciation
|$6,345
|$2,562
|$2,276
|$2,045
|$1,863
|$15,090
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,462
|$9,269
|$8,885
|$9,508
|$9,149
|$51,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Extended Cab 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,043
|Maintenance
|$1,092
|$1,417
|$1,455
|$2,387
|$2,352
|$8,704
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,804
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,257
|$930
|$583
|$210
|$4,542
|Depreciation
|$5,961
|$2,407
|$2,138
|$1,921
|$1,750
|$14,176
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,585
|$8,707
|$8,346
|$8,932
|$8,594
|$48,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Extended Cab SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$836
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$4,311
|Maintenance
|$934
|$1,212
|$1,243
|$2,041
|$2,011
|$7,440
|Repairs
|$484
|$562
|$656
|$765
|$893
|$3,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,347
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,542
|Financing
|$1,336
|$1,075
|$795
|$498
|$179
|$3,883
|Depreciation
|$5,095
|$2,057
|$1,827
|$1,642
|$1,496
|$12,118
|Fuel
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,702
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$8,519
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,613
|$7,443
|$7,135
|$7,635
|$7,347
|$41,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Extended Cab SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$965
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$987
|$1,280
|$1,314
|$2,156
|$2,125
|$7,861
|Repairs
|$512
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$943
|$3,550
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,424
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,630
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,136
|$840
|$526
|$189
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$5,384
|$2,174
|$1,931
|$1,735
|$1,580
|$12,804
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,271
|$7,865
|$7,539
|$8,067
|$7,763
|$43,504
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$899
|$1,166
|$1,196
|$1,964
|$1,935
|$7,159
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,484
|Financing
|$1,285
|$1,034
|$765
|$479
|$172
|$3,736
|Depreciation
|$4,903
|$1,980
|$1,758
|$1,580
|$1,439
|$11,661
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,175
|$7,162
|$6,866
|$7,347
|$7,070
|$39,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,572
|Maintenance
|$1,207
|$1,566
|$1,607
|$2,637
|$2,599
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,993
|Financing
|$1,726
|$1,389
|$1,028
|$644
|$232
|$5,018
|Depreciation
|$6,586
|$2,659
|$2,362
|$2,122
|$1,933
|$15,662
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,010
|$9,620
|$9,221
|$9,868
|$9,495
|$53,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$5,897
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,657
|$1,701
|$2,791
|$2,751
|$10,178
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,110
|Financing
|$1,827
|$1,470
|$1,088
|$682
|$245
|$5,311
|Depreciation
|$6,970
|$2,814
|$2,500
|$2,246
|$2,046
|$16,576
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,886
|$10,182
|$9,760
|$10,444
|$10,050
|$56,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$881
|$1,143
|$1,173
|$1,925
|$1,897
|$7,019
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,260
|$1,014
|$750
|$470
|$169
|$3,663
|Depreciation
|$4,807
|$1,941
|$1,724
|$1,549
|$1,411
|$11,432
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,956
|$7,022
|$6,731
|$7,203
|$6,931
|$38,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$974
|$4,596
|Maintenance
|$996
|$1,292
|$1,325
|$2,175
|$2,144
|$7,931
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,644
|Financing
|$1,424
|$1,146
|$847
|$531
|$191
|$4,139
|Depreciation
|$5,432
|$2,193
|$1,948
|$1,750
|$1,594
|$12,918
|Fuel
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$9,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,380
|$7,935
|$7,606
|$8,139
|$7,832
|$43,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,043
|Maintenance
|$1,092
|$1,417
|$1,455
|$2,387
|$2,352
|$8,704
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,804
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,257
|$930
|$583
|$210
|$4,542
|Depreciation
|$5,961
|$2,407
|$2,138
|$1,921
|$1,750
|$14,176
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,585
|$8,707
|$8,346
|$8,932
|$8,594
|$48,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$4,840
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$1,360
|$1,396
|$2,291
|$2,257
|$8,353
|Repairs
|$544
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$1,002
|$3,772
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,731
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,207
|$893
|$559
|$201
|$4,359
|Depreciation
|$5,720
|$2,310
|$2,052
|$1,843
|$1,679
|$13,604
|Fuel
|$1,802
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$2,028
|$9,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,038
|$8,356
|$8,010
|$8,572
|$8,248
|$46,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,287
|Maintenance
|$1,145
|$1,486
|$1,525
|$2,503
|$2,466
|$9,125
|Repairs
|$594
|$689
|$805
|$939
|$1,095
|$4,121
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,652
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,892
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,318
|$975
|$611
|$220
|$4,762
|Depreciation
|$6,249
|$2,523
|$2,241
|$2,014
|$1,834
|$14,862
|Fuel
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$10,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,243
|$9,129
|$8,750
|$9,364
|$9,010
|$50,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$881
|$1,143
|$1,173
|$1,925
|$1,897
|$7,019
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,455
|Financing
|$1,260
|$1,014
|$750
|$470
|$169
|$3,663
|Depreciation
|$4,807
|$1,941
|$1,724
|$1,549
|$1,411
|$11,432
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,956
|$7,022
|$6,731
|$7,203
|$6,931
|$38,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Canyon Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,002
|Maintenance
|$1,084
|$1,406
|$1,443
|$2,368
|$2,333
|$8,633
|Repairs
|$562
|$652
|$761
|$888
|$1,036
|$3,899
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,563
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,790
|Financing
|$1,550
|$1,247
|$923
|$578
|$208
|$4,505
|Depreciation
|$5,913
|$2,387
|$2,121
|$1,905
|$1,736
|$14,061
|Fuel
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$2,096
|$9,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,476
|$8,637
|$8,279
|$8,860
|$8,525
|$47,777
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Canyon in Virginia is:not available
