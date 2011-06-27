Used 2011 GMC Canyon Features & Specs
|Overview
See Canyon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|21
|21
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|no
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|18/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304/399 mi.
|342/475 mi.
|342/475 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|19 gal.
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Torque
|242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|2.9 l
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|242 hp @ 5600 rpm
|185 hp @ 5600 rpm
|185 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|44.3 ft.
|44.3 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|20
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|no
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|High Stance Off-Road Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sport Suspension Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Convenience Package Delete
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Deluxe Cloth Front Bucket Seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Vinyl Floor Covering
|no
|no
|yes
|Vinyl 60/40 Split-Bench Front Seat
|no
|no
|yes
|AM/FM Radio w/CD/MP3 Player
|no
|no
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|premium cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.6 in.
|40-60 split bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|44.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|no
|Rear hip Room
|52.9 in.
|52.9 in.
|no
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|34.8 in.
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|no
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|16" All-Season Spare Tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/Wiring Harness
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16" x 6.5" Chrome Clad Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sliding Rear Window
|yes
|yes
|no
|Deep Tint Privacy Glass
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Front track
|59.6 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Length
|207.1 in.
|207.1 in.
|192.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6000 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|4000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4070 lbs.
|3728 lbs.
|3366 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5300 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|4850 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.4 in.
|7.7 in.
|7.7 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|64.9 in.
|64.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1170 lbs.
|1216 lbs.
|1429 lbs.
|Wheel base
|126 in.
|126 in.
|111.3 in.
|Width
|68.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|Rear track
|59.8 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|P235/75R16 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P215/70R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Canyon
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,700
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2011 GMC Canyon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana