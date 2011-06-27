  1. Home
Used 2011 GMC Canyon Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Canyon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG182121
Total Seating663
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
part time 4WDyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg18/25 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/399 mi.342/475 mi.342/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.19 gal.19 gal.
Combined MPG182121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Torque242 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l2.9 l2.9 l
Horsepower242 hp @ 5600 rpm185 hp @ 5600 rpm185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.44.3 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves201616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesyesno
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front head airbagsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
High Stance Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesno
Sport Suspension Packagenoyesno
Power Convenience Package Deletenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Air conditioningyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Power mirrorsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Deluxe Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyesyesno
Vinyl Floor Coveringnonoyes
Vinyl 60/40 Split-Bench Front Seatnonoyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD/MP3 Playernonoyes
XM Satellite Radiononoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
premium clothyesyesyes
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.no
Rear hip Room52.9 in.52.9 in.no
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.no
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.no
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding center armrestyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
16" All-Season Spare Tireyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch w/Wiring Harnessyesyesyes
16" x 6.5" Chrome Clad Wheelsyesyesno
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Sliding Rear Windowyesyesno
Deep Tint Privacy Glassnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Front track59.6 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Length207.1 in.207.1 in.192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.4000 lbs.
Curb weight4070 lbs.3728 lbs.3366 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.5000 lbs.4850 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.7.7 in.7.7 in.
Height64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Maximum payload1170 lbs.1216 lbs.1429 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.126 in.111.3 in.
Width68.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Merlot Jewel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Merlot Jewel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Navy Blue
  • Merlot Jewel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
P235/75R16 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
P215/70R16 tiresnoyesyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$17,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
