Used 2008 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
wish I would have waited for the V8
I have had my 2008 I4 Canyon 2Wd Ext Cab since June 2008. I have over 41,000 miles on it. Most of the miles are hwy driving. 18-20 city 25-27 Hwy. I wish the V8 option would have been available when I purchased. I couldn't wait because I was driving a 2006 GMC HD2500 with the 496 Big Block and allison trans. 15 mpg Hwy at best. I love my Canyon I just wish It had the V8 option. I added after market wheels and micheland tires, best thing I could have done. The only issue I have had is during starting it used to shake and cause the check engine light to come on. The dealership reprogrammed the computer and it's fine now. I also had ghost wipes from the wipers, they had to reprogram again.
Nice Truck at a Reasonable Price
I previously owned a 4 cylinder, manual 5-speed S-10 with 118 hp, and it was running perfectly with 180,000 miles when I bought this new GMC. THE S-10 total cost of repair was less than $1,000 during the time I had it, and I hope this GMC can get close to that. The 242 hp of the GMC Canyon is a big improvement, and I don't have to worry about keeping up with traffic on steep freeway hills anymore. The suspension is awesome compared to the S-10. The drastically increased power, and much better braking make the truck fun to drive. I get about 25 mpg highway and about 16 mpg city. In contrast, my S-10 got about 31 highway and 22 city.
Runs like a champ
Truck has lots of power for a 4 banger. Get about 26 on the highway and 18 in the city. Smooth tranny and stoutly built medium sized truck. I recommend this truck. Four wheel anti lock brakes are standard as are cruise control. Get the auto trans you will not be dissapointed. I got the SL trim with sliding glass back window.
