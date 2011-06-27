  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Canyon
  4. Used 2008 GMC Canyon
  5. Used 2008 GMC Canyon Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Canyon
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Canyons for sale
List Price
$12,495
Used Canyon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

wish I would have waited for the V8

Mark S, 04/24/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have had my 2008 I4 Canyon 2Wd Ext Cab since June 2008. I have over 41,000 miles on it. Most of the miles are hwy driving. 18-20 city 25-27 Hwy. I wish the V8 option would have been available when I purchased. I couldn't wait because I was driving a 2006 GMC HD2500 with the 496 Big Block and allison trans. 15 mpg Hwy at best. I love my Canyon I just wish It had the V8 option. I added after market wheels and micheland tires, best thing I could have done. The only issue I have had is during starting it used to shake and cause the check engine light to come on. The dealership reprogrammed the computer and it's fine now. I also had ghost wipes from the wipers, they had to reprogram again.

Report Abuse

Nice Truck at a Reasonable Price

GMC Owner, 07/13/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I previously owned a 4 cylinder, manual 5-speed S-10 with 118 hp, and it was running perfectly with 180,000 miles when I bought this new GMC. THE S-10 total cost of repair was less than $1,000 during the time I had it, and I hope this GMC can get close to that. The 242 hp of the GMC Canyon is a big improvement, and I don't have to worry about keeping up with traffic on steep freeway hills anymore. The suspension is awesome compared to the S-10. The drastically increased power, and much better braking make the truck fun to drive. I get about 25 mpg highway and about 16 mpg city. In contrast, my S-10 got about 31 highway and 22 city.

Report Abuse

Runs like a champ

john232, 04/16/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Truck has lots of power for a 4 banger. Get about 26 on the highway and 18 in the city. Smooth tranny and stoutly built medium sized truck. I recommend this truck. Four wheel anti lock brakes are standard as are cruise control. Get the auto trans you will not be dissapointed. I got the SL trim with sliding glass back window.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Canyons for sale

Related Used 2008 GMC Canyon Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles