Used 2006 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Consider this Larry , 11/30/2006 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Americans have gotten way too obsessed and spoiled with huge engines and interior options. I wanted a basic truck with adequate power and simple interior appointments. Bigger and more luxurious isn't always better. I have owned other trucks with more cubic inches and a lot more bells and whistles and so far I enjoy this truck more. It reminds me of the first truck I owned, a base Toyota 4WD SR5, only the Canyon now costs a lot less than Toyota....less is more! Report Abuse

Bought cause it was cheap faulknerhanover , 11/14/2006 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this truck because it was cheap and had a 0% finance rate, but I love the thing. It has a great ride and the 5 speed manual transmission shifts great. It is a truck to get me around for a,while, but I ended up loving it. Report Abuse

The bad reviews must have gotten a lemon benjaminc , 08/05/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had mine since feb of 06 and the only thing that has been changed is the drivers side headlight because of moisture. My fuel economy is great at about 28 mpg highway. As far as power goes I gave a Cadillac cts a run for its money with v6. When I bought this truck it was the cheapest on the lot. Add some aftermarket wheels and tint the Windows and now it looks like the most expensive truck on the lot! A real head Turner! Report Abuse

Love my Canyon kygmcfan , 01/13/2006 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Been driving a Canyon for about a year, the low end model with an automatic. Plenty of power, good fuel economy, overall acomfortable ride. I don't understand coments about poor build quality, I find this unit to be built far better than any other units I looked at including the Japanese units for a whole lot less money. Report Abuse