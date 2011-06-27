Used 2006 GMC Canyon Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Consider this
Americans have gotten way too obsessed and spoiled with huge engines and interior options. I wanted a basic truck with adequate power and simple interior appointments. Bigger and more luxurious isn't always better. I have owned other trucks with more cubic inches and a lot more bells and whistles and so far I enjoy this truck more. It reminds me of the first truck I owned, a base Toyota 4WD SR5, only the Canyon now costs a lot less than Toyota....less is more!
Bought cause it was cheap
I bought this truck because it was cheap and had a 0% finance rate, but I love the thing. It has a great ride and the 5 speed manual transmission shifts great. It is a truck to get me around for a,while, but I ended up loving it.
The bad reviews must have gotten a lemon
I've had mine since feb of 06 and the only thing that has been changed is the drivers side headlight because of moisture. My fuel economy is great at about 28 mpg highway. As far as power goes I gave a Cadillac cts a run for its money with v6. When I bought this truck it was the cheapest on the lot. Add some aftermarket wheels and tint the Windows and now it looks like the most expensive truck on the lot! A real head Turner!
Love my Canyon
Been driving a Canyon for about a year, the low end model with an automatic. Plenty of power, good fuel economy, overall acomfortable ride. I don't understand coments about poor build quality, I find this unit to be built far better than any other units I looked at including the Japanese units for a whole lot less money.
Best Truck
This truck has plenty of power for a 4 cylinder, 175 hp! I have the 5-speed and it is fun to drive and handles the road great. I have been averaging 26~28 mpg. It looks like a mid scale version of the large ones. I highly recommed it over any in its class.
