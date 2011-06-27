Used 2004 GMC Canyon Z85 SLE Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$23,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$23,220
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$23,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$23,220
Torque185 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$23,220
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$23,220
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$23,220
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$23,220
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$23,220
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$23,220
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$23,220
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.9 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$23,220
Front track59.6 in.
Length207.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3802 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height67.9 in.
Maximum payload1498 lbs.
Wheel base126 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
$23,220
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
$23,220
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$23,220
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$23,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
