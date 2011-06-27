  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Acadia Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,085
Starting MSRP
$31,740
Starting MSRP
$42,185
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating787
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnoyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/24 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/506 mi.374/528 mi.352/506 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.22 gal.22 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm288 hp @ 6300 rpm288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesno
Packages
Trailering Packageyesyesno
Spring Special Packageyesnono
Cargo Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Preferred Packagenoyesno
Technology Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesnoyes
10 total speakersyesnoyes
USB connectionyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
Three zone climate controlyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesnoyes
rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
power steeringnoyesno
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesno
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyesnoyes
8 Passenger Seatingyesnoyes
2-Way Advanced Remote Startyesnoyes
Dual Headrest DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Touch Screen Navigation Radio w/CD Playeryesnoyes
Touch Screen Navigation Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryesnoyes
Second Row Consoleyesnoyes
Perforated Leather-Appointed First and Second Row Seatsnonoyes
Instrumentation
compassyesnoyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesnoyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front hip room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
premium clothnoyesno
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesnoyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
folding center armrestnoyesno
Exterior Options
White Diamond Tricoat Paintyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Carbon Black Metallic Paintyesyesyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyesnoyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Red Jewel Tintcoat Paintyesyesyes
17" Compact Steel Spare Wheelnoyesno
Measurements
Front track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.9 cu.ft.116.9 cu.ft.116.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4936 lbs.4722 lbs.4936 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.6411 lbs.6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.1 cu.ft.24.1 cu.ft.24.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd..34 cd..34 cd.
Maximum payload1523 lbs.1689 lbs.1523 lbs.
Length200.7 in.200.7 in.200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.5200 lbs.5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.7.4 in.7.4 in.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width78.2 in.78.2 in.78.2 in.
Rear track67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/60R H tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
P255/65R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
chrome-clad wheel coversnonoyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P255/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
