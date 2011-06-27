Used 1996 Geo Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews
Geo Tracker
Personally I wanted to buy a truck with good gas mileage but 4wd to have sum fun on the trails on weekends. When I had bought this one I had driven one before, so it wasn't a surprise but this thing really goes any where
Luvin' it
Bought used with 133,000+ miles, automatic 4 cyl 4WD 4door, well preserved. I've done timing belt, trans flush, full lubrication, and restore during the oil change. With a new set of AT tires, and maybe a luggage rack, I'll expect 200,000 miles plus!
A Steal of a Deal
An excellent vehicle. I got what I expected and more. I expected good japanese quality (we all know they are Suzuki's) and have gotten it. I bought my Tracker in 1997 with 17k miles and have added over 21k miles a year and have never had any mechanical problem. The gas mileage has been good and everyone who has driven it admitted it is fun to drive. Sure it is not a power machine, but you know that when you buy it. I have the 4dr 4x4 Automatic and even with 95 horsepower I can make it up any hill between San Francisco and Reno/Tahoe. I am sure this car will keep going for another 100k miles.
Too much fun
I bought this vehicle used with a hard top. I have had so much fun with this vehicle I sold it and then bought it back. I have put Jeeps to shame with the ability of this Tracker in 4WD. You can park it in a dumpster, it's so small and agile. Due to it's center of gravity I would not recommend this for new drivers, but experienced off road drivers will have a fun economical time with it. In a 117K miles I have had to replace the battery, other than that it's been maintenance free, and it has very few computer chips, which is an asset as far as I'm concerned. This is perfect for someone who wants to tow a vehicle behind an RV and doesn't need room for more than two.
Reliable but unsafe - get 4wd or skip
2wd version of the car shouldn't be sold north of Atlanta ! This car car is terrible in ice, snow. Bought a Subaru second time around but still have my trusty Tracker for those perfect Summer days. Still a joy to drive although underpowered on those days. Never given any major mechanical problems. Great city car for parking.
Sponsored cars related to the Tracker
Related Used 1996 Geo Tracker SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner