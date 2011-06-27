Used 1994 Geo Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews
One of the most underrated vehicles ever produced
I have a 1994 Geo tracker which I purchased during the worst part of the winter in 2010 when South Eastern PA was hit with a huge snow storm. It had 100,000 when I purchased it and now has only 111,000, however what I have put this poor little tracker through in this 11,000 miles is probably equivalent to over a million miles normal driving. This is by far without question the toughest vehicle I have ever owned including vehicles designed strictly for offroad use. This is capable over going through just about anything in stock form
Been in the Family for 10 years!
My sister bought the '94 Tracker, drove it to Florida w/family of 4. Sold it to me in '99. The Tracker has never let me down. It has taken me through the worst winters! My door locks froze, but if you keep it in the garage, or don't lock the doors, it's fine. It's been the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned. Great on gas, easy to maneuver and park. Sold it to my daughter in '03. The vehicle is still in great shape and runs like a charm, even though it just got t-boned by another driver and the Insurance Company says it's totaled. Drove it away from the accident! You just can't kill these Trackers!!!
Reliable Car
I bought my '94 Geo Tracker from a friend in 1997. It had low mileage and was in great shape. Since then, the car did alot of highway driving from state to state when I was in school. It handles just fine on the highway. It hits 80mph with no problems. It's not a sports car and doesn't handle like one, but it's fun to drive. It does get slightly loud on the highway, but it is a convertable. It drives incredibly in 4x4 during winter weather. My Geo now has 130,000 miles and has needed absolutely no work. This car was worth every penny and I will drive this car until the very end.
Trackalac
The tracker was purchased in 96 from a dealership. Wonderful handling, ok stereo, and great gas mileage. It was handed down to me by mom mother when i received my license at 16. It now has 191,294 miles on it and its still runs perfect. My starter Just messed up the other day but thats because i am a delivery driver and turn my car on and off a lot. But i found another one at a junk yard for $35. So I fixed it quite easily. The tracker is not necessarily the safest but i have never had an accident, Nor a scratch. Wonderful car! wouldn't trade for the world.
It's no Suburban -- It's More FUN!
I purchased my vehicle used just for the winter. This got me around in the snow and ice with no problem. It dug through a big 12" dump of snow -- sure it didn't plow through like a big Suburban, but for it's size it did exceptionally well. What I don't like is the power of the engine. It gets off the line fine, but head on down the highway at 65 and the engine let's you know it. A 1.8liter engine, 88 horses under the hood, it has to crank some heavy RPM's at 65. Bottom line, this is a fun vehicle to drive. You looking to do some heavy hauling or travel in luxury, then spend more and get a mid-size or full sized SUV (and get about 8 mpg less too!).
