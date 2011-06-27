Used 1994 Geo Tracker SUV Consumer Reviews

One of the most underrated vehicles ever produced blkmrktbikz , 11/13/2014 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have a 1994 Geo tracker which I purchased during the worst part of the winter in 2010 when South Eastern PA was hit with a huge snow storm. It had 100,000 when I purchased it and now has only 111,000, however what I have put this poor little tracker through in this 11,000 miles is probably equivalent to over a million miles normal driving. This is by far without question the toughest vehicle I have ever owned including vehicles designed strictly for offroad use. This is capable over going through just about anything in stock form Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Been in the Family for 10 years! djh , 05/17/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My sister bought the '94 Tracker, drove it to Florida w/family of 4. Sold it to me in '99. The Tracker has never let me down. It has taken me through the worst winters! My door locks froze, but if you keep it in the garage, or don't lock the doors, it's fine. It's been the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned. Great on gas, easy to maneuver and park. Sold it to my daughter in '03. The vehicle is still in great shape and runs like a charm, even though it just got t-boned by another driver and the Insurance Company says it's totaled. Drove it away from the accident! You just can't kill these Trackers!!!

Reliable Car smedeiros , 10/30/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my '94 Geo Tracker from a friend in 1997. It had low mileage and was in great shape. Since then, the car did alot of highway driving from state to state when I was in school. It handles just fine on the highway. It hits 80mph with no problems. It's not a sports car and doesn't handle like one, but it's fun to drive. It does get slightly loud on the highway, but it is a convertable. It drives incredibly in 4x4 during winter weather. My Geo now has 130,000 miles and has needed absolutely no work. This car was worth every penny and I will drive this car until the very end.

Trackalac T james , 05/04/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The tracker was purchased in 96 from a dealership. Wonderful handling, ok stereo, and great gas mileage. It was handed down to me by mom mother when i received my license at 16. It now has 191,294 miles on it and its still runs perfect. My starter Just messed up the other day but thats because i am a delivery driver and turn my car on and off a lot. But i found another one at a junk yard for $35. So I fixed it quite easily. The tracker is not necessarily the safest but i have never had an accident, Nor a scratch. Wonderful car! wouldn't trade for the world.