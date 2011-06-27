Used 1992 Geo Storm Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Best I Ever Had
When I bought my little "monster" Storm it had a whopping 124,000 miles on it everyone I knew said get a good car. I loved it now it has 210,000 miles and the water pump has gone out in it, if this is not a good car then bring one on! I have no complaints about the car of course except the standard back seat complaint. Everyone I know will tell you I drive my little monster like there is no tomorrow and pedal to the metal, I figure if I can take it so can he (the car). I live in the SF bay area I have driven it to WA State 3 times & Reno 4 or 5 times. This car is the best I have ever owned and the best any of my friends have ever seen. I wish they still made them.
Dependable car for a budget!
Got this car as a hand me down to get through college on and it ended up being the best thing I got. Ran it from 97,000 to 120,000+ with minimal issues before I sold it in favor of a new Cavalier which ended up the worst choice of my life. Was fun to drive with the stick and sipped gas. Space on the car bites but when you need something to get you from A to B that doesn't look like you pulled it outta a junk yard this fun little car with lots of character is a great pick. In a near accident I cracked a pipe on the exhaust so mine ended up noisy and fun like a cheap sports car!
Fun to Drive Sporty Coupe
Bought my Storm used in `94 with 4500 miles. Great runner, and really fun to drive. Now with 125,000 miles, I cringe at the thought of having to replace it someday. Many fond memories from college on...
Spartan, but reliable
Bit spartan, but reliable, hatchback allows for carrying oversize items. 1.6L engine perky enough to get around nicely. I bought this car because of it's excellent used condition; not so much because I wanted a Storm, but I have never been sorry. Minus point is that the back seats are not useful, except for little children. I get 35.5 miles/gallon on 87 octane gas.
Great after all these years
Bought car 1992, Liked the size of the car. But kids never like the back seat due to the fact not enough room. Not family car
Sponsored cars related to the Storm
Related Used 1992 Geo Storm Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner