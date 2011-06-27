Used 1996 Geo Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews
?
I drive to work, all freeway speeds and on the "flat". ONE WAY, BUMPER TO BUMPER. No need to pass. Zero acceleration at this speed, but more than need acceleration in town.Have air conditioning, is adequate with tinted windows to keep comfortable at 100 degrees after 10-15 minutes of cooling. Will not stay cool at idling--needs 1500-200 rpm to cool. Adequately. Added cruise control-- millage increased from 42 mpg to 45.6 mpg at 50-60 mph with this change. Nothing breaks, excellent car but VERY NOISY--have double insulated doors with Dynomat sound insulation, it helped ---now I can tell the noise is coming from the floor-- 95-98 db--OSHA action time for this amount of noise is 15 minutes.
Go Geo
I have owned the car for 2 years and have put over 115K miles on it.. I have replaced nothing, and beat and abused this car and it won't break. Everything works, looks decent. Gets about 35mpg, costs $8 to fill up right now with gas being $1.75. I have changed the oil about once every 10-15K miles and it never uses any oil. Starts every time.
Favorite Car no matter what Scenario
I've had my Metro for about 5 years, with 3 years of consecutive driving. I moved from a relatively flat area to the alpine mountains, trumped by Subarus and Heavy Duty Diesels. The Geo is great! The winter conditions forced me to learn how to control my FWD car without 4WD. Fuel economy is outstanding; about 35mpg. I can put $20 in my tank and run about 2 weeks, or about 280 miles.
Loved it!
I had my Geo Metro 4 door (4 cyl) from 1996 through 1999. I loved that car! The only money I had to put into it other than regular maintenance items was a fuel pump relay ($5 part, $50 tow). I had 136,000 miles on it when it was involved in a multi-car pile up and was totalled due to it's high mileage (two days after I mailed in my final payment- UGH!). I wish I could have kept it until it died. As for safety, it was impacted four times in that accident...once by a tractor trailer, twice by an Audi, and then it hit the wall and of all six cars involved in the accident mine was the only car that was able to be driven away from the scene and I suffered no injuries. Fabulous car!
I named her Toodles, and she's a peach
What you pay for is what you get, but in this instance I feel I've gotten a bit more. Air conditioning still running very cold, a plus in South Florida. Only downside, alignment wasn't right in the beginning and I went through first set of tires quickly. Am preparing to trade in, but that's only because of a skirmish with a poultry truck on the side. Not worth fixing and is unslightly. If that hadn't happened several months ago, I'd be keeping. Plan to buy something similar.
Sponsored cars related to the Metro
Related Used 1996 Geo Metro Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner