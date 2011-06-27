Used 1996 Geo Metro Sedan Consumer Reviews

? Marvelous Marv , 10/13/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I drive to work, all freeway speeds and on the "flat". ONE WAY, BUMPER TO BUMPER. No need to pass. Zero acceleration at this speed, but more than need acceleration in town.Have air conditioning, is adequate with tinted windows to keep comfortable at 100 degrees after 10-15 minutes of cooling. Will not stay cool at idling--needs 1500-200 rpm to cool. Adequately. Added cruise control-- millage increased from 42 mpg to 45.6 mpg at 50-60 mph with this change. Nothing breaks, excellent car but VERY NOISY--have double insulated doors with Dynomat sound insulation, it helped ---now I can tell the noise is coming from the floor-- 95-98 db--OSHA action time for this amount of noise is 15 minutes. Report Abuse

Go Geo Geogo , 12/10/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned the car for 2 years and have put over 115K miles on it.. I have replaced nothing, and beat and abused this car and it won't break. Everything works, looks decent. Gets about 35mpg, costs $8 to fill up right now with gas being $1.75. I have changed the oil about once every 10-15K miles and it never uses any oil. Starts every time.

Favorite Car no matter what Scenario D66M6D , 10/03/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had my Metro for about 5 years, with 3 years of consecutive driving. I moved from a relatively flat area to the alpine mountains, trumped by Subarus and Heavy Duty Diesels. The Geo is great! The winter conditions forced me to learn how to control my FWD car without 4WD. Fuel economy is outstanding; about 35mpg. I can put $20 in my tank and run about 2 weeks, or about 280 miles.

Loved it! pfrey71 , 05/14/2009 3 of 5 people found this review helpful I had my Geo Metro 4 door (4 cyl) from 1996 through 1999. I loved that car! The only money I had to put into it other than regular maintenance items was a fuel pump relay ($5 part, $50 tow). I had 136,000 miles on it when it was involved in a multi-car pile up and was totalled due to it's high mileage (two days after I mailed in my final payment- UGH!). I wish I could have kept it until it died. As for safety, it was impacted four times in that accident...once by a tractor trailer, twice by an Audi, and then it hit the wall and of all six cars involved in the accident mine was the only car that was able to be driven away from the scene and I suffered no injuries. Fabulous car!