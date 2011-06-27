Used 1996 Geo Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

best little car ever built! mine is an automatic.. Brenda Cea-Collazo , 02/21/2015 LSi 2dr Hatchback 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned my geo since 2006 (I'm the 3rd owner) n love every minute of her , nicknamed her ladybug, since she's red....only have done the basic maintenance, except recently had to get brake work, and radiator hoses replaced plus the timing belt n water pump replaced...since I drive in town n not much on the highway I know that does a lot of wear n tear on a car n in our desert it is even more brutal...I got the car at 154,000 it is now close to 204,000....UPDATED 2/23/17 still own my little red car, mileage a little over 225,000!! still running good!..................UPDATE....2/25/18 still own this gem n its over 236,000 miles! still runs great....:) ****9/11/2018 just a bit over 243,000...runs good still....**** :( in 7/2019 my lady bug went to car heaven after I was struggling with work n trying keep up with maintenance n let an important repair not get done...I was on the freeway n it sputtered n I pulled over n it died forever (254,000 + miles)...she was a good little car!! r.i.p. lady bug <3 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

duck on a junebug michael , 09/12/2009 I love this car. I purchased my 96 metro 5 speed for only 800.00. At first (being a bigger guy) I was actually embarrassed to be seen in it, then as I would drive by the fuel pumps, and see people standing at the pumps looking all depressed, I learned to smile as I drove past them. As far as acceleration... Don't need it. I just leave a little earlier going somewhere and as people pass me I just think"go ahead, burn all your gas up... Don't care."as far as parking, it's like parking a go-cart.......... Bottom line........... I love this car!

Gets the job done cheaply Rich , 07/29/2010 Bought it in November 08 after going bankrupt, needed a cheap car that got great mileage to drive my 120 mile round trip to work 5-6 days a week. Paid $600 with 110k miles on it, wasn't running at the time. Previous owner was a kid who destroyed a new clutch he put in. I put in a new clutch, starter, left axle, and plugs/wires and drove it to 140k without any problems. Replaced timing belt/water pump and it now has 173k. Cost $19 to fill up for 300 miles. Been in a minor fender bender and keeps running. Can't complain for the price I paid and cost of ownership, I'd get another! It won't win any races or win any awards for looks or comfort, but it goes from A to B.

Maybe better than you would think A.L.K. , 11/09/2002 I have driven this car to the ends of the earth. I can get 15 50 lb. bags of landscape rock in it. A ladder will fit without a passenger. I was hit in it. Scariest experience of my life-- but I am now very careful. Drive definsively and this is a great car. First "wear" repair at 120K, knock on wood. I call her "Lil' Pepe." I am about to turn it into a rolling billboard for my new business.