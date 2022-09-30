2023 Genesis G80 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,825
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|105/89 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|97 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|282 mi.
|Battery capacity
|87.2 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|365 hp
|Torque
|516 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,069 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|197.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|75.8 in.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|Wheelbase
|118.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,038 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,069 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,107 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Premium leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|12-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Lexicon premium brand speakers
|yes
|1050 watts stereo output
|yes
|21 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P275/40R19 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Interior Options
|First Aid Kit
|+$45
|Exterior Options
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$85
|Wheel Locks
|+$85
