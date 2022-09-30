Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Genesis
  3. Genesis G80
  4. 2023 Genesis G80
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Genesis G80 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 G80
More about the 2023 G80
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,825
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.105/89 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe97 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.282 mi.
Battery capacity87.2 kWh
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower365 hp
Torque516 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,069 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Genesis G80
VIEW OFFERS
Genesis.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length197.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors75.8 in.
Height57.9 in.
Wheelbase118.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,038 lbs.
Maximum payload1,069 lbs.
Gross weight6,107 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vik Black
  • Alta White
  • Savile Silver
  • Makalu Gray
  • Uyuni White
  • Verbier White (Matte)
  • Hallasan Green
  • Capri Blue
  • Matira Blue
Interior Colors
  • Green/White, premium leather
  • Black/Black, premium leather
  • Brown/Brown, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
12-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Advertisement
2023 Genesis Electrified G80
At a Glance:
  • 13 Colors
  • 1 Trim
  • 3 Packages
  • $79,825starting MSRP
BUILD & PRICEGenesis.com
EXTREMELY LIMITED AVAILABILITY. Initially, the 2023 Electrified G80 will only be sold at select Genesis retailers in CA, CT, NJ and NY. Contact your Genesis retailer for availability details. Preproduction model shown.
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
1050 watts stereo outputyes
21 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/40R19 tiresyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Interior Options
Interior Options
First Aid Kit +$45
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Wheel Locks +$85
Inventory

Related 2023 Genesis G80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates