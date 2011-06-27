2020 Genesis G70 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Serra , 03/14/2020 2.0T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

31 of 43 people found this review helpful

I bought a brand new 2020 Genesis G70, and it kept making a loud clunking noise from what appeared to be coming from the front passenger side tire when making left turns, the driver side window made an awful clicking sound whenever it went up/down (as if there was too much pressure against the glass), the plastic part right next to the driver side window on the outside of the car would pop in and out when closing the driver side door, and the audio would randomly turn on when driving on bumpy roads. When I turned the music off, then the radio would automatically turn on. The first Blue Hands center (a Hyundai certified service center) I went to said nothing was wrong with the car when I brought up the clunking noise. So, I took it to another Blue Hands center, and the technician there said something must be on the road to cause the car to make that noise, which was utter bullshit. Since he didn’t exactly know what the cause was, he told me to go to Hyundai Service Center. A technician at Hyundai Service Center also claimed nothing was wrong and gave me yet another bullshit explanation saying that Genesis cars are rear-wheel drive cars, so they’re susceptible to making that clunking noise when driving through a crosswalk. I said, “Okay. Then, let me drive another G70 and see if that car also makes a similar sound.” They brought another G70 for me to test drive, and, low and behold, that G70 didn’t make any noise whatsoever. After driving the car for 3 months, a guy from the high tech division finally discovered what was wrong with the car - defected engine mounts. I drove my car every day for 3 months with that loud clunking noise. What frustrates me even more is the fact that everyone at Hyundai (Blue Hands, Hyundai Service Center) kept insisting nothing was wrong with the car. If nothing was wrong with it, then why the hell would it keep making that clunking noise??? I’m sure driving the car around with bad engine mounts for 3 months wasn’t good for the car - who knows what other damages it caused. I paid full price for a brand new car I thought I can trust. After having all these issues, I can no longer trust my car and don’t even want it anymore. If I was going to get a defected car like this, I would’ve just bought a used car instead. It sure would’ve saved me a lot more money. When people buy new cars, they want to feel like they can trust the car because it’s brand new. I’ve had to fix several things on my car already, and it’s only been 3 months! Update: After they made some adjustments to the driver side window, it no longer makes the weird noise as if there was too much pressure against the glass, but now the window rattles from side to side when driving on bumpy roads.