Used 2001 Ford Windstar LX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Windstar
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/572 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4058 lbs.
Gross weight5258 lbs.
Height68.2 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green CC Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red CC Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dp Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold CC Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles