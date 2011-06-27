Used 1997 Ford Windstar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Careful with this one. Mr. Mike , 04/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle is a big headache. Nothing but problems. 70,000 mile vehicle with a BLOWN HEAD GASKET, SENSORS NOT WORKINGAND A TRANSMISSION THATS STARTING TO SLIP. VERY POORLY BUILT VEHICLE. What is sad is that it is my second windstar that has done this to me. There will be no third FORD vehicle. Report Abuse

Engine Reliability? Tom , 12/31/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purch van in 97 with 4,500 miles. The vehicle has been fairly rugged, except the 3.8 L engine, 200 hp and tows well. The intake and timing chain cover gaskets failed at ~ 110,000 miles (should not fail), about $2,000 from a private mechanic including water pump. Gas mileage is 22/17, handles and drives well Problems: Speedo bounces @ 40,000 did not repair ($500) 3 sensors $250 for parts Intake, timing cover gaskets, water pump @110,000 ~ $2,000 Alternator @120,000, $130. Power steering pump hose $60. Weld front suspension supports $250. Intake manifold gaskets 2 hours Labor, $25 for gaskets Need to clean the sliding door contacts every few years (10 minutes a little steel wool) Report Abuse

Mixed bag Sigh... , 11/12/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Have owned the car since it was new. Now have 180,000 miles on itso we know the good and the ugly. The good: great concept and design, very comfortable, great highway vehicle (primary use for us - never was a city car which is prob why we have so many miles on it),tranny is orig and fine engine/trans/systems well conceived (but see the bad...) now has 180K on it and runs great - still not burning oil. The bad: it was made so poorly!!! We have replaced virtually every seal in the engine, rebuilt all the brakes, cruise control and ABS computer quit working years ago. Have replaced many parts - it has been an expensive car to maintain. Report Abuse

windstar dlb , 07/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The doors sensors act up every so offend. On our past vacation the door ajar light would come on an the interior lights would stay on. While out of the van the light would just come on so we had to take out the fuse which by the way so work the power windows. When we got home, I was told to spray all door latches with WD40. It seemed to have worked Report Abuse