Used 1997 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    110,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

  • 1996 Ford Windstar LX
    used

    1996 Ford Windstar LX

    101,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    73,461 miles

    $3,212

  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    102,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,920

  • 1998 Ford Windstar LX
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar LX

    72,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,990

  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    82,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,150

  • 1999 Ford Windstar LX
    used

    1999 Ford Windstar LX

    149,212 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

  • 1999 Ford Windstar LX
    used

    1999 Ford Windstar LX

    120,822 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

  • 1999 Ford Windstar SEL
    used

    1999 Ford Windstar SEL

    96,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

  • 2000 Ford Windstar SE
    used

    2000 Ford Windstar SE

    92,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,540

  • 2000 Ford Windstar SEL
    used

    2000 Ford Windstar SEL

    95,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,220

  • 2001 Ford Windstar SE in Light Green
    used

    2001 Ford Windstar SE

    187,494 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

  • 2001 Ford Windstar LX in Gold
    used

    2001 Ford Windstar LX

    96,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,520

  • 2001 Ford Windstar LX in White
    used

    2001 Ford Windstar LX

    105,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,150

  • 2002 Ford Windstar
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar

    86,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,490

  • 2002 Ford Windstar
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar

    93,879 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,588

  • 2002 Ford Windstar Limited
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar Limited

    184,570 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

  • 2002 Ford Windstar SE in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar SE

    156,484 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

  • 5
    (17%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (28%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Careful with this one.
Mr. Mike,04/06/2002
This vehicle is a big headache. Nothing but problems. 70,000 mile vehicle with a BLOWN HEAD GASKET, SENSORS NOT WORKINGAND A TRANSMISSION THATS STARTING TO SLIP. VERY POORLY BUILT VEHICLE. What is sad is that it is my second windstar that has done this to me. There will be no third FORD vehicle.
