Used 1997 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - YES IT ONLY HAS 86K ORIGINAL MILES - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RUNS GREAT! WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - FOR THE AGE ITS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - COLD AC - EXPECT SOME WEAR AND TEAR FOR 18 YEARS AGE, BUT OVERALL ITS A NICE VAN THAT WILL GET THE JOB DONE! - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS AND ABS BRAKES - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX (SEE CARFAX CAREFULLY, ITS BASICALLY A 1 OWNER CAR, NOT 2) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMZA51412BB67841

Stock: DF922461F

Certified Pre-Owned: No

