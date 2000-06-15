Used 1997 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me
- 110,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
1998 Ford Windstar GL Available at Corwin Public Wholesale in historic downtown Nampa, 323 8th Avenue South.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5627 miles below market average! This Ford Windstar is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, LOCAL TRADE!, ABS brakes.1998 Ford Windstar GL FWD 3.8L V6 SFI Carribean Green Clearcoat MetallicCorwin Public Wholesale! Located at 323 8th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Windstar .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA5142WBD74020
Stock: 2D74020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 101,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Windstar LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA5148TBC33247
Stock: 15444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,461 miles
$3,212
Gurley Leep Cadillac - Mishawaka / Indiana
Red 1998 Ford Windstar GL FWD 3.8L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic ** THIRD ROW SEATING **, ** PRICE REDUCED! **, ** INQUIRE NOW **, ** GREAT VALUE **, ** GREAT FUEL ECONOMY **, ** AFFORDABLE PRICE RANGE **, ** 6-CYLINDER ENGINE **, ABS brakes.**THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT THE HYUNDAI-SUBARU STORE ON GRAPE ROAD IN MISHAWAKA. WANT MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT MARK @ 574-354-7964**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Windstar .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA5147WBA14607
Stock: 2026221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 102,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,920
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Come see this 1998 Ford Windstar Wagon GL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon comes equipped with these options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, Front stabilizer bar, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Battery saver feature, Cloth seat trim, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 130 amp alternator, Dual-note horn, Gas-pressurized shock absorbers. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Windstar .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA5148WBA59121
Stock: 6421A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2000
- 72,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 1998 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, Front stabilizer bar, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Battery saver feature, Cloth seat trim, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Speed control w/steering wheel controls, 130 amp alternator, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Windstar LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA5148WBA25213
Stock: W2536A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2000
- 82,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,150
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Come see this 1998 Ford Windstar Wagon GL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, Fog lamps, Front stabilizer bar, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Battery saver feature, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Speed control w/steering wheel controls, Chrome grille surround, 130 amp alternator. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Windstar .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA5146WBC79069
Stock: W2924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2002
- 149,212 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLE. THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS. NOT LOOKING TO PAY TOP PRICE FOR A TOP CONDITION VEHICLE? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A VEHICLE AT A LOW PRICE. THIS VEHICLE WAS SOMEONE'S DAILY DRIVER RIGHT UP TO WHEN THEY TRADED IT IN! 1999 Ford Windstar LX 3.8L V6 SFI FWD ABS brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA514XXBB22954
Stock: S200565C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 120,822 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
CHAPARRAL is proud to present this outstanding example of a 1999 Ford Windstar. Come visit us in JOHNSON CITY TN today! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Keep Cool...It has A/C! Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Cloth Interior....Easy to keep clean and maintain!! Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA5141XBA16120
Stock: P3038A-E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 1999 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Color-coordinated cladding w/bright insert, Battery saver feature, Adjustable roof rack, Color-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrest, vinyl upper insert, carpet lower insert, map pocket, red reflector, courtesy lamp, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery, Pwr locks w/illuminated front door switches, child-proof side-door lock, Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer, Message center-inc: compass, fuel economy, additional warnings, P225/60R16 SBR BSW tires. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar SEL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA534XXBB79667
Stock: 6974A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2003
- 92,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,540
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Come see this 2000 Ford Windstar Wagon SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon has the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, Body-color door handles, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Rear window defroster, Chrome grille, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Windstar SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA5240YBC73897
Stock: 7129B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2004
- 95,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,220
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 2000 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Front/rear floor mats, Color-coordinated cladding w/bright insert, Forced-air ventilation/heater/defroster, Adjustable roof rack, Color-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrest, vinyl upper insert, carpet lower insert, map pocket, red reflector, courtesy lamp, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery, Front/rear auxiliary climate control system w/adjustable temp/fan, rear controls, Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer, P225/60R16 SBR BSW tires. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Windstar SEL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA5349YBA00031
Stock: 7351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2006
- 187,494 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Johnson City Honda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic 2001 Ford Windstar SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI OHV 12V ULEV 200hp Windstar SE, 4D Wagon, 3.8L V6 SFI OHV 12V ULEV 200hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD.Recent Arrival!The Johnson City Way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar SE with Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA52461BB13304
Stock: H49059C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,520
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Come see this 2001 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon comes equipped with these options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Black door handles, Rear window defroster, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar LX with Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA51411BA94131
Stock: 7292A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2013
- 105,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,150
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 2001 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon has the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Black door handles, Rear window defroster, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar LX with Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA51431BA02257
Stock: W3462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2013
- 86,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$3,490
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - YES IT ONLY HAS 86K ORIGINAL MILES - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RUNS GREAT! WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - FOR THE AGE ITS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - COLD AC - EXPECT SOME WEAR AND TEAR FOR 18 YEARS AGE, BUT OVERALL ITS A NICE VAN THAT WILL GET THE JOB DONE! - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS AND ABS BRAKES - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX (SEE CARFAX CAREFULLY, ITS BASICALLY A 1 OWNER CAR, NOT 2) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA51412BB67841
Stock: DF922461F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,879 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,588
Surprise Honda - Surprise / Arizona
Ford Windstar Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA514X2BA31806
Stock: 53823T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 184,570 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Ford Windstar Wagon also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA58432BA44011
Stock: 122720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 156,484 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999
Country Chevrolet Buick GMC - Benton / Kentucky
LOCAL TRADE! THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. NO WARRANTY AVAILABLE! Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic 2002 Ford Windstar SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI 7 PASSENGER, RECENT TRADE IN, Windstar SE, 4D Wagon, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Graphite w/Low Back Cloth Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/Single CD, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Order Code 210A, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Recent Arrival! ** Used Trade In Marked For Wholesale ** This vehicle sold as is, no warranty implied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA52492BA03316
Stock: 20539E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
