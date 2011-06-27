  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford Windstar Cargo Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Windstar Cargo
1 reviews
Carol Wiltsey, 09/22/2004
I really like this van. It's Toredor Red with grey interior.It drives better in the snow than the truck. It has been a very dependable. It could get better gas mileage

