  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar Cargo
  4. Used 1995 Ford Windstar Cargo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Ford Windstar Cargo Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Windstar Cargo
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Windstar Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$921 - $1,602
Used Windstar Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's a dog!

it's a dog!, 11/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Like the others--head gasket and now a transmission at 105K. Too many smaller problems. The last American car I'll ever own. Back to my Hondas.

Report Abuse

Faithful

sptrain, 08/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased my van in 1998 with 45k miles on it and now it has just about 140k and I have had minimal problems and it has ALWAYS started & NEVER left me sittin. I like the great mpg & being able to go 450 miles in between fill ups on the hiway.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Windstar Cargos for sale

Related Used 1995 Ford Windstar Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles