Used 1995 Ford Windstar Cargo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$2,840
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Windstar Cargo searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Windstar Cargo
Read recent reviews for the Ford Windstar Cargo
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.52 Reviews
Report abuse
it's a dog!,11/07/2002
Like the others--head gasket and now a transmission at 105K. Too many smaller problems. The last American car I'll ever own. Back to my Hondas.