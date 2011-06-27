Used 2017 Ford Transit Wagon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Transit Wagon Van
150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,994*
Total Cash Price
$25,421
350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,602*
Total Cash Price
$32,285
350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,602*
Total Cash Price
$32,285
150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,293*
Total Cash Price
$27,963
350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,714*
Total Cash Price
$26,438
350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,622*
Total Cash Price
$35,844
150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,201*
Total Cash Price
$37,369
350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,481*
Total Cash Price
$36,352
350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,293*
Total Cash Price
$27,963
150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,612*
Total Cash Price
$34,064
150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,153*
Total Cash Price
$28,472
350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,453*
Total Cash Price
$31,014
350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,743*
Total Cash Price
$31,776
150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,593*
Total Cash Price
$30,505
350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,144*
Total Cash Price
$26,692
350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,762*
Total Cash Price
$35,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$971
|$4,582
|Maintenance
|$380
|$2,061
|$809
|$1,132
|$1,250
|$5,632
|Repairs
|$288
|$418
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,374
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,558
|Financing
|$1,367
|$1,100
|$813
|$510
|$184
|$3,974
|Depreciation
|$5,824
|$2,513
|$2,210
|$1,960
|$1,759
|$14,266
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,085
|$9,075
|$7,391
|$7,332
|$7,111
|$42,994
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$5,819
|Maintenance
|$483
|$2,617
|$1,027
|$1,438
|$1,588
|$7,153
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,745
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,979
|Financing
|$1,736
|$1,397
|$1,033
|$648
|$234
|$5,047
|Depreciation
|$7,396
|$3,192
|$2,807
|$2,489
|$2,234
|$18,118
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,348
|$11,525
|$9,387
|$9,312
|$9,031
|$54,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$5,819
|Maintenance
|$483
|$2,617
|$1,027
|$1,438
|$1,588
|$7,153
|Repairs
|$366
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$3,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,745
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,979
|Financing
|$1,736
|$1,397
|$1,033
|$648
|$234
|$5,047
|Depreciation
|$7,396
|$3,192
|$2,807
|$2,489
|$2,234
|$18,118
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,348
|$11,525
|$9,387
|$9,312
|$9,031
|$54,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$5,040
|Maintenance
|$418
|$2,267
|$890
|$1,245
|$1,375
|$6,195
|Repairs
|$317
|$460
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,511
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,504
|$1,210
|$894
|$561
|$202
|$4,371
|Depreciation
|$6,406
|$2,764
|$2,431
|$2,156
|$1,935
|$15,693
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,294
|$9,983
|$8,130
|$8,065
|$7,822
|$47,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,010
|$4,765
|Maintenance
|$395
|$2,143
|$841
|$1,177
|$1,300
|$5,857
|Repairs
|$300
|$435
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,429
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,620
|Financing
|$1,422
|$1,144
|$846
|$530
|$191
|$4,133
|Depreciation
|$6,057
|$2,614
|$2,298
|$2,038
|$1,829
|$14,837
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,568
|$9,438
|$7,687
|$7,625
|$7,395
|$44,714
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,369
|$6,461
|Maintenance
|$536
|$2,906
|$1,141
|$1,596
|$1,763
|$7,941
|Repairs
|$406
|$589
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,937
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,197
|Financing
|$1,927
|$1,551
|$1,146
|$719
|$259
|$5,603
|Depreciation
|$8,212
|$3,543
|$3,116
|$2,764
|$2,480
|$20,115
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,040
|$12,796
|$10,421
|$10,338
|$10,027
|$60,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$6,736
|Maintenance
|$559
|$3,030
|$1,189
|$1,664
|$1,838
|$8,279
|Repairs
|$423
|$614
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,020
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,290
|Financing
|$2,009
|$1,617
|$1,195
|$750
|$270
|$5,842
|Depreciation
|$8,561
|$3,694
|$3,249
|$2,881
|$2,586
|$20,971
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,765
|$13,340
|$10,865
|$10,778
|$10,453
|$63,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$6,552
|Maintenance
|$543
|$2,947
|$1,157
|$1,619
|$1,788
|$8,054
|Repairs
|$412
|$598
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,466
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,965
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,228
|Financing
|$1,955
|$1,573
|$1,163
|$729
|$263
|$5,683
|Depreciation
|$8,328
|$3,594
|$3,160
|$2,803
|$2,515
|$20,400
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,282
|$12,977
|$10,569
|$10,485
|$10,169
|$61,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$5,040
|Maintenance
|$418
|$2,267
|$890
|$1,245
|$1,375
|$6,195
|Repairs
|$317
|$460
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,511
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,714
|Financing
|$1,504
|$1,210
|$894
|$561
|$202
|$4,371
|Depreciation
|$6,406
|$2,764
|$2,431
|$2,156
|$1,935
|$15,693
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,294
|$9,983
|$8,130
|$8,065
|$7,822
|$47,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,301
|$6,140
|Maintenance
|$509
|$2,762
|$1,084
|$1,517
|$1,675
|$7,547
|Repairs
|$386
|$560
|$653
|$761
|$888
|$3,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,841
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,088
|Financing
|$1,832
|$1,474
|$1,089
|$683
|$247
|$5,325
|Depreciation
|$7,804
|$3,367
|$2,961
|$2,626
|$2,357
|$19,116
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,194
|$12,161
|$9,904
|$9,825
|$9,529
|$57,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$5,132
|Maintenance
|$426
|$2,308
|$906
|$1,268
|$1,400
|$6,308
|Repairs
|$323
|$468
|$545
|$636
|$743
|$2,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,539
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,745
|Financing
|$1,531
|$1,232
|$911
|$571
|$206
|$4,451
|Depreciation
|$6,523
|$2,815
|$2,475
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$15,978
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,535
|$10,164
|$8,278
|$8,212
|$7,964
|$48,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,590
|Maintenance
|$464
|$2,514
|$987
|$1,381
|$1,525
|$6,871
|Repairs
|$351
|$510
|$594
|$693
|$809
|$2,957
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,676
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,901
|Financing
|$1,668
|$1,342
|$992
|$622
|$224
|$4,848
|Depreciation
|$7,105
|$3,066
|$2,696
|$2,391
|$2,146
|$17,405
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,744
|$11,072
|$9,017
|$8,945
|$8,675
|$52,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,728
|Maintenance
|$475
|$2,576
|$1,011
|$1,415
|$1,563
|$7,040
|Repairs
|$360
|$523
|$609
|$710
|$829
|$3,030
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,718
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,948
|Financing
|$1,709
|$1,375
|$1,016
|$638
|$230
|$4,968
|Depreciation
|$7,280
|$3,141
|$2,763
|$2,450
|$2,199
|$17,833
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,106
|$11,344
|$9,239
|$9,165
|$8,889
|$53,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$5,498
|Maintenance
|$456
|$2,473
|$971
|$1,358
|$1,500
|$6,758
|Repairs
|$346
|$502
|$584
|$682
|$796
|$2,909
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,649
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,870
|Financing
|$1,640
|$1,320
|$976
|$612
|$221
|$4,769
|Depreciation
|$6,989
|$3,016
|$2,652
|$2,352
|$2,111
|$17,119
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,502
|$10,890
|$8,869
|$8,798
|$8,533
|$51,593
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$1,020
|$4,811
|Maintenance
|$399
|$2,164
|$849
|$1,189
|$1,313
|$5,914
|Repairs
|$302
|$439
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$2,545
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,443
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,636
|Financing
|$1,435
|$1,155
|$854
|$536
|$193
|$4,173
|Depreciation
|$6,115
|$2,639
|$2,321
|$2,058
|$1,847
|$14,979
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,689
|$9,529
|$7,761
|$7,699
|$7,467
|$45,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Transit Wagon Van 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$6,369
|Maintenance
|$528
|$2,865
|$1,125
|$1,573
|$1,737
|$7,828
|Repairs
|$400
|$581
|$677
|$790
|$922
|$3,369
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,910
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,166
|Financing
|$1,900
|$1,529
|$1,130
|$709
|$256
|$5,524
|Depreciation
|$8,095
|$3,493
|$3,072
|$2,724
|$2,445
|$19,830
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,798
|$12,614
|$10,273
|$10,191
|$9,884
|$59,762
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Transit Wagon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Transit Wagon in Virginia is:not available
