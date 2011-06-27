Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,356
|$21,609
|$25,001
|Clean
|$17,903
|$21,075
|$24,340
|Average
|$16,995
|$20,006
|$23,018
|Rough
|$16,087
|$18,938
|$21,695
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,391
|$18,320
|$21,369
|Clean
|$15,010
|$17,867
|$20,804
|Average
|$14,250
|$16,961
|$19,673
|Rough
|$13,489
|$16,056
|$18,543
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,933
|$21,184
|$24,573
|Clean
|$17,490
|$20,661
|$23,923
|Average
|$16,603
|$19,613
|$22,624
|Rough
|$15,716
|$18,566
|$21,324
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,479
|$17,281
|$20,197
|Clean
|$14,121
|$16,853
|$19,663
|Average
|$13,405
|$15,999
|$18,594
|Rough
|$12,689
|$15,145
|$17,526
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,955
|$18,898
|$21,965
|Clean
|$15,561
|$18,431
|$21,384
|Average
|$14,772
|$17,496
|$20,222
|Rough
|$13,983
|$16,562
|$19,060
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,729
|$23,089
|$26,599
|Clean
|$19,241
|$22,519
|$25,895
|Average
|$18,266
|$21,377
|$24,488
|Rough
|$17,290
|$20,235
|$23,081
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,644
|$20,855
|$24,202
|Clean
|$17,208
|$20,340
|$23,562
|Average
|$16,336
|$19,309
|$22,282
|Rough
|$15,464
|$18,277
|$21,002
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,459
|$18,395
|$21,452
|Clean
|$15,077
|$17,940
|$20,885
|Average
|$14,313
|$17,031
|$19,750
|Rough
|$13,548
|$16,121
|$18,615
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,582
|$19,319
|$22,180
|Clean
|$16,172
|$18,842
|$21,594
|Average
|$15,352
|$17,886
|$20,420
|Rough
|$14,532
|$16,931
|$19,247
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,137
|$20,245
|$23,486
|Clean
|$16,713
|$19,745
|$22,865
|Average
|$15,866
|$18,744
|$21,623
|Rough
|$15,019
|$17,743
|$20,381
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,155
|$23,318
|$26,631
|Clean
|$19,656
|$22,741
|$25,926
|Average
|$18,660
|$21,588
|$24,518
|Rough
|$17,663
|$20,435
|$23,109
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,015
|$18,871
|$21,848
|Clean
|$15,619
|$18,404
|$21,270
|Average
|$14,828
|$17,471
|$20,115
|Rough
|$14,036
|$16,538
|$18,959
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,545
|$17,355
|$20,278
|Clean
|$14,186
|$16,926
|$19,742
|Average
|$13,466
|$16,068
|$18,669
|Rough
|$12,747
|$15,210
|$17,597
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,355
|$19,453
|$22,678
|Clean
|$15,951
|$18,972
|$22,078
|Average
|$15,142
|$18,010
|$20,879
|Rough
|$14,333
|$17,048
|$19,679
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,775
|$18,557
|$21,460
|Clean
|$15,385
|$18,099
|$20,892
|Average
|$14,605
|$17,181
|$19,757
|Rough
|$13,825
|$16,263
|$18,622
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,181
|$19,044
|$22,032
|Clean
|$15,781
|$18,573
|$21,449
|Average
|$14,981
|$17,632
|$20,284
|Rough
|$14,181
|$16,690
|$19,118