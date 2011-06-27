  1. Home
2016 Ford Transit Wagon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,356$21,609$25,001
Clean$17,903$21,075$24,340
Average$16,995$20,006$23,018
Rough$16,087$18,938$21,695
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,391$18,320$21,369
Clean$15,010$17,867$20,804
Average$14,250$16,961$19,673
Rough$13,489$16,056$18,543
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL High Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,933$21,184$24,573
Clean$17,490$20,661$23,923
Average$16,603$19,613$22,624
Rough$15,716$18,566$21,324
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,479$17,281$20,197
Clean$14,121$16,853$19,663
Average$13,405$15,999$18,594
Rough$12,689$15,145$17,526
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,955$18,898$21,965
Clean$15,561$18,431$21,384
Average$14,772$17,496$20,222
Rough$13,983$16,562$19,060
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XL High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,729$23,089$26,599
Clean$19,241$22,519$25,895
Average$18,266$21,377$24,488
Rough$17,290$20,235$23,081
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,644$20,855$24,202
Clean$17,208$20,340$23,562
Average$16,336$19,309$22,282
Rough$15,464$18,277$21,002
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,459$18,395$21,452
Clean$15,077$17,940$20,885
Average$14,313$17,031$19,750
Rough$13,548$16,121$18,615
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XLT Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,582$19,319$22,180
Clean$16,172$18,842$21,594
Average$15,352$17,886$20,420
Rough$14,532$16,931$19,247
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,137$20,245$23,486
Clean$16,713$19,745$22,865
Average$15,866$18,744$21,623
Rough$15,019$17,743$20,381
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 HD XLT High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,155$23,318$26,631
Clean$19,656$22,741$25,926
Average$18,660$21,588$24,518
Rough$17,663$20,435$23,109
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,015$18,871$21,848
Clean$15,619$18,404$21,270
Average$14,828$17,471$20,115
Rough$14,036$16,538$18,959
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,545$17,355$20,278
Clean$14,186$16,926$19,742
Average$13,466$16,068$18,669
Rough$12,747$15,210$17,597
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XL Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,355$19,453$22,678
Clean$15,951$18,972$22,078
Average$15,142$18,010$20,879
Rough$14,333$17,048$19,679
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 150 XL Medium Roof 3dr Passenger Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,775$18,557$21,460
Clean$15,385$18,099$20,892
Average$14,605$17,181$19,757
Rough$13,825$16,263$18,622
Estimated values
2016 Ford Transit Wagon 350 XLT Low Roof 3dr Passenger Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,181$19,044$22,032
Clean$15,781$18,573$21,449
Average$14,981$17,632$20,284
Rough$14,181$16,690$19,118
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford Transit Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Transit Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,121 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,853 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford Transit Wagon ranges from $12,689 to $20,197, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
