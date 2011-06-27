  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews

4.8
4 reviews
Ed, 11/08/2018
350 Medium Roof w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
26 of 30 people found this review helpful

This van is fun to drive, the leather trimmed power seats are comfortable. The 3.5 twin turbo eco boost engine is awesome, no turbo lag, just smooth power. The steering is quick and accurate, it feels like a smaller van. The ride is not as good as the Sprinter, a bit more vibration. The smaller tires don’t help the ride. The cab is cozy but tight, getting to the back is harder than in the Sprinter.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
fun

zelda Andrews, 10/18/2019
250 High Roof w/Extended Length, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

easy to drive great on long trips very happy with all but gas milage.

Owner

Andrew, 01/23/2018
250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
9 of 22 people found this review helpful

love the height no more squating and crawling

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Perfect Surfer Van

Thomas M Altee, 11/09/2018
250 Low Roof w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Cargo Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
7 of 17 people found this review helpful

If you're a surfer this us the van for you. It will hold your entire quiver of surfboards from 12' stand up paddle boards to longboards, fun boards and high performance shortboards with plant of room left over to crash for the next mornings Dawn patrol. My friends call my 250 Transit Cargo van The Space Shuttle. I could rave about this van for weeks but the surf is going off and I'm getting ready tp paddle out. So if you're in the market for the ultimate Surf Life van the Ford Transit 250 cargo rules the line up. Check em' out... Aloha.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
