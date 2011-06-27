Used 2018 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews
Feels smaller than it really is.
This van is fun to drive, the leather trimmed power seats are comfortable. The 3.5 twin turbo eco boost engine is awesome, no turbo lag, just smooth power. The steering is quick and accurate, it feels like a smaller van. The ride is not as good as the Sprinter, a bit more vibration. The smaller tires don’t help the ride. The cab is cozy but tight, getting to the back is harder than in the Sprinter.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
fun
easy to drive great on long trips very happy with all but gas milage.
Owner
love the height no more squating and crawling
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Perfect Surfer Van
If you're a surfer this us the van for you. It will hold your entire quiver of surfboards from 12' stand up paddle boards to longboards, fun boards and high performance shortboards with plant of room left over to crash for the next mornings Dawn patrol. My friends call my 250 Transit Cargo van The Space Shuttle. I could rave about this van for weeks but the surf is going off and I'm getting ready tp paddle out. So if you're in the market for the ultimate Surf Life van the Ford Transit 250 cargo rules the line up. Check em' out... Aloha.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Van
Related Used 2018 Ford Transit Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner