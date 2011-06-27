Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews

So far, so good! Mike , 10/24/2017 Cargo Van XL w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Cabin is comfortable, fairly roomy for a smaller vehicle, but not much in the way of storage compartments. Handling is nimble, very compliant. This vehicle is "peppy" enough around town and actually fun to drive - but not a lot of "giddy up" when merging onto the highway. Ford annoyingly chose to leave out a way to switch off interior cargo LED's. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Skinny but Tall TheWagonDriver , 06/23/2019 Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have the Titanium Long Wagon. I really have enjoyed this vehicle. It drives like a small car and is very nimble. The 2.5 engine is okay, it isn't fast but is plenty capable for the vehicle. I have averaged 22mpg with 2 adults and 3 kids riding in it. The seats are pretty comfortable for around town. The passenger area is good for a small family. The cargo area behind the third row is small without having the seats slid all the way up. With the seats folded down there is a great amount of cargo space. My only complaint of the cargo room is the back is only 46" wide. I wish it was 48" wide for carrying a sheet of plywood. I traded my truck for a family vehicle and that is the main thing I miss. I like my little wagon but then again I like odd vehicles. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value

A great alternative to a SUV or a minivan C. L. Boyd , 01/09/2020 Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This vehicle is a best kept secret! Extremely versatile with comfortable seating for 6 (with second row buckets) or 7 passengers (with second row bench seat) OR the 2nd and 3rd row seats either fold flat or are removable for lots of cargo. The Titanium version of the long wheelbase wagon is pretty plush and well equipped for the price. Mine has 2 leather bucket seats in each seating row which gives you a center aisle to access the 3rd row seats without having to fold down a 2nd row seat, All of the modern tech conveniences are there -- rear camera with cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, proximity alert, Synch system which integrates with your mobile phone via Bluetooth and has a great navigation system that accepts voice commands. Good audio system which includes Sirius XM capability. Handles securely with a smooth ride and a small turning radius given the size of the vehicle. Minor inconvenience compared to other minivans is no powered sliding side doors or tailgate. Unusually, the windows in the sliding side doors open like in conventional rear doors and are power-operated. Considering the price point, it is lots cheaper than equivalently equipped minivans such as Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, or Dodge Caravan, or Chrysler Pacifica and less cost than many large 3-row SUVs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value