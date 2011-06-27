Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect Minivan Consumer Reviews
So far, so good!
Cabin is comfortable, fairly roomy for a smaller vehicle, but not much in the way of storage compartments. Handling is nimble, very compliant. This vehicle is "peppy" enough around town and actually fun to drive - but not a lot of "giddy up" when merging onto the highway. Ford annoyingly chose to leave out a way to switch off interior cargo LED's.
Skinny but Tall
I have the Titanium Long Wagon. I really have enjoyed this vehicle. It drives like a small car and is very nimble. The 2.5 engine is okay, it isn't fast but is plenty capable for the vehicle. I have averaged 22mpg with 2 adults and 3 kids riding in it. The seats are pretty comfortable for around town. The passenger area is good for a small family. The cargo area behind the third row is small without having the seats slid all the way up. With the seats folded down there is a great amount of cargo space. My only complaint of the cargo room is the back is only 46" wide. I wish it was 48" wide for carrying a sheet of plywood. I traded my truck for a family vehicle and that is the main thing I miss. I like my little wagon but then again I like odd vehicles.
A great alternative to a SUV or a minivan
This vehicle is a best kept secret! Extremely versatile with comfortable seating for 6 (with second row buckets) or 7 passengers (with second row bench seat) OR the 2nd and 3rd row seats either fold flat or are removable for lots of cargo. The Titanium version of the long wheelbase wagon is pretty plush and well equipped for the price. Mine has 2 leather bucket seats in each seating row which gives you a center aisle to access the 3rd row seats without having to fold down a 2nd row seat, All of the modern tech conveniences are there -- rear camera with cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, proximity alert, Synch system which integrates with your mobile phone via Bluetooth and has a great navigation system that accepts voice commands. Good audio system which includes Sirius XM capability. Handles securely with a smooth ride and a small turning radius given the size of the vehicle. Minor inconvenience compared to other minivans is no powered sliding side doors or tailgate. Unusually, the windows in the sliding side doors open like in conventional rear doors and are power-operated. Considering the price point, it is lots cheaper than equivalently equipped minivans such as Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, or Dodge Caravan, or Chrysler Pacifica and less cost than many large 3-row SUVs.
most uncomfortable vehicle ever
I have had this vehicle forced upon me by my company. DO NOT get the vinyl seats!!! If you're 5'11" or taller you will be uncomfortable regardless of which seats you choose. My company ordered the XL model, which is a step above the Flintstone's car. It has absolutely nothing up front. If you're planning on getting shelving installed, choose very carefully and keep in mind that your workers cannot be kept to cookie cutter rules. Storage space is definitely not one size fits all. My work is not the same as Joe's work so why do we have identical vehicles? I can't fit my tools in this thing because they put so many shelves in it. My tools are too big for the shelves. If you like to drive with your arm on the door you could forget it. They put this weird trim on it to give it a curved look that forces your arm forward and punishes you for trying by digging into your elbow. The armrest is too low on the door and the armrest on the seat has a mind of its own, comes out of adjustment constantly and the only way to correct it is to turn it straight up and hope you get it right on the way back down. I've had many work vans over the last 25 years. Full size Dodge, Ford, Chevy, Mercedes, minivans and pickups, this thing is by far the least usable and most uncomfortable piece of crap I've ever had the displeasure of sitting in.
