Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|331.8/458.2 mi.
|331.8/458.2 mi.
|331.8/458.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|24
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Torque
|171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6000 rpm
|169 hp @ 6000 rpm
|169 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MyFord Touch w/Rear View Camera
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|2 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogis
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Full Cloth Seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player
|yes
|no
|yes
|6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|6-Way Manual Driver's Seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED Cargo Area Light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|no
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNC
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Vinyl Floor Cover
|no
|yes
|no
|Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Control
|no
|yes
|no
|Molded All-Weather Front Floor Mats
|no
|yes
|no
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Camera
|no
|yes
|no
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Front head room
|46.9 in.
|46.9 in.
|46.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Electric Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Large Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Daytime Running Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2nd Row Passenger Window Fixed Glass
|yes
|yes
|no
|Privacy Glass
|yes
|no
|yes
|Quickclear Windshield Defroster
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|180 Degree Rear Symmetrical Cargo Doors w/Fixed Rear Door Glass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Automatic Headlamps w/Wiper Activation Feature
|no
|yes
|no
|16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nuts
|no
|yes
|no
|2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Window
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Maximum cargo capacity
|128.6 cu.ft.
|128.6 cu.ft.
|103.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.7 in.
|189.7 in.
|173.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3580 lbs.
|3580 lbs.
|3467 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5270 lbs.
|5270 lbs.
|5270 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|128.6 cu.ft.
|128.6 cu.ft.
|103.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|6.0 in.
|Height
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|72.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|191.8 cu.ft.
|191.8 cu.ft.
|167.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.6 in.
|120.6 in.
|104.8 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|P215/55R16 97H tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,330
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
