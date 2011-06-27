  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/458.2 mi.331.8/458.2 mi.331.8/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6000 rpm169 hp @ 6000 rpm169 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
CNG/LPG Gaseous Engine Prep Packageyesyesyes
MyFord Touch w/Rear View Cameranoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
2 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyesyesyes
Full Cloth Seatsyesnoyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/Rear View Camerayesyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Rear View Camerayesyesyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryesnoyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seat w/Fold Flat Manual Passenger Seatyesnoyes
6-Way Manual Driver's Seatyesyesyes
LED Cargo Area Lightyesyesyes
Cruise Controlyesnoyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & SYNCyesyesyes
Front Vinyl Floor Covernoyesno
Adaptive Cornering Front Fog Lampsnoyesno
Dual Zone Front Automatic Temperature Controlnoyesno
Molded All-Weather Front Floor Matsnoyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radio/Rear View Cameranoyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/SYNC/Sirius XM/HD Radionoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Front head room46.9 in.46.9 in.46.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
vinylyesnoyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
clothnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Electric Rear Window Defrosteryesyesyes
Large Exterior Mirrorsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Daytime Running Lightsyesyesyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyesyesyes
2nd Row Passenger Window Fixed Glassyesyesno
Privacy Glassyesnoyes
Quickclear Windshield Defrosteryesyesyes
Power Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrorsyesnoyes
2nd Row Driver and Passenger Side Fixed Glass Windowsyesyesyes
180 Degree Rear Symmetrical Cargo Doors w/Fixed Rear Door Glassyesyesyes
Automatic Headlamps w/Wiper Activation Featurenoyesno
16" x 6.5" Alloy Wheels w/Locking Wheel Lug Nutsnoyesno
2nd Row Passenger's Side Fixed Glass Windownonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Maximum cargo capacity128.6 cu.ft.128.6 cu.ft.103.9 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.189.7 in.173.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3580 lbs.3580 lbs.3467 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.5270 lbs.5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place128.6 cu.ft.128.6 cu.ft.103.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.0 in.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.5 in.
EPA interior volume191.8 cu.ft.191.8 cu.ft.167.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.6 in.120.6 in.104.8 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Frozen White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Race Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Frozen White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Panther Black Metallic
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
P215/55R16 97H tiresyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,330
Starting MSRP
$24,855
Starting MSRP
$22,330
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
