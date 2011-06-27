Used 2010 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.8/385.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyes
Reverse Sensing Systemyes
Molded All-Weather Front Floor Matsyes
Nokia Bluetooth Systemyes
Carpeted Front Row Floor Matsyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computeryes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chiefyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room51.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room39.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Rear Cargo 255 Degree Opening Doorsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity135.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3470 lbs.
Gross weight4965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place135.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1600 lbs.
Length180.6 in.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height79.3 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat
  • Frozen White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R15 95T tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
