Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,809
|$3,705
|$4,347
|Clean
|$2,695
|$3,553
|$4,148
|Average
|$2,466
|$3,248
|$3,750
|Rough
|$2,237
|$2,943
|$3,352
Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,604
|$3,237
|$3,700
|Clean
|$2,497
|$3,104
|$3,530
|Average
|$2,285
|$2,838
|$3,191
|Rough
|$2,073
|$2,571
|$2,853
Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,934
|$3,929
|$4,639
|Clean
|$2,814
|$3,768
|$4,427
|Average
|$2,575
|$3,445
|$4,002
|Rough
|$2,336
|$3,121
|$3,577
Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,827
|$3,833
|$4,547
|Clean
|$2,712
|$3,675
|$4,338
|Average
|$2,482
|$3,360
|$3,922
|Rough
|$2,251
|$3,045
|$3,506
Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,940
|$3,964
|$4,692
|Clean
|$2,820
|$3,801
|$4,477
|Average
|$2,580
|$3,474
|$4,048
|Rough
|$2,341
|$3,148
|$3,618
Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$4,224
|$4,994
|Clean
|$3,014
|$4,050
|$4,765
|Average
|$2,758
|$3,703
|$4,308
|Rough
|$2,502
|$3,355
|$3,850
Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,867
|$3,815
|$4,490
|Clean
|$2,750
|$3,658
|$4,284
|Average
|$2,517
|$3,344
|$3,873
|Rough
|$2,283
|$3,030
|$3,462
Estimated values
2010 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/o Side & Rear Glass (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,061
|$4,099
|$4,838
|Clean
|$2,936
|$3,930
|$4,616
|Average
|$2,687
|$3,593
|$4,173
|Rough
|$2,438
|$3,256
|$3,730