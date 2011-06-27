Estimated values
2005 BMW 5 Series 545i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,088
|$4,156
|$4,747
|Clean
|$2,761
|$3,721
|$4,248
|Average
|$2,108
|$2,851
|$3,252
|Rough
|$1,454
|$1,981
|$2,256
2005 BMW 5 Series 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,552
|$3,358
|$3,805
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,006
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,303
|$2,607
|Rough
|$1,202
|$1,600
|$1,808
2005 BMW 5 Series 525i 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,234
|$3,024
|$3,459
|Clean
|$1,997
|$2,707
|$3,096
|Average
|$1,525
|$2,074
|$2,370
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,441
|$1,644