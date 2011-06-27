Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Consumer Reviews

2004 t bird ricebird , 07/22/2010 24 of 25 people found this review helpful 2004 tbird premium. When I purchased the car I was told not to take it through the car wash as the pressure would break the seals. I have not done this and have no leaks and wind noise free. One bad thing is the coils I have had 6 replaced so far. Report Abuse

Still Fun, Fun, Fun Chuck's '04 PCR , 10/05/2010 21 of 22 people found this review helpful This is an update of my earlier review (Fun, Fun, Fun Written by: Chuck's '04 PCR on 04/27/2007) OK, 3.5 years later & she's a daily driver. Still love the car, but sure am glad I got the 7-yr/100k warranty. I have replaced 7 of the 8 coils (actually Ford has), and I am just waiting for the last one to get bad enough to replace. Ford has extended the warranty on the COPs (Coil on Plug) to 10 yrs/100,000 miles, so any replacements should be free. I have not had any problems with the replaced coils. Just replaced the thermostat & upper radiator hose at 71k. I take it to a Lincoln dealer for service, since it is essentially a Lincoln LS and the Ford guys typically know nothing about the car.

No Whining Here Doug Boone , 09/25/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful After driving Lincoln Towncars and Honda Accords for the last 30 years, I wanted the excitement of an open top roadster again. Three months of careful reading and price shopping led me to buy a well driven and well cared for 2004 Thunderbird. This Pacific Coast version is exceeding my expectations every day I drive it. Regardless of the Texas summer heat, the soft top has only been up twice since I bought it. The hard top awaits installation of an electric hoist which will need to occur before our next ice storm due in January (4 months away). It is my humble opinion this car is as close to the perfect roadster as it can be. Even with 150,000 miles on the clock, it will still move onto Texas' 75MPH freeways with no stress and will pass more expensive "performance" cars fast enough they only get a glimpse of the logo on the trunk. Those who complain about this car must live in a fantasy world. My Thunderbird was so inexpensive to buy because of the whining I read from others about Thunderbird, that I feel like I should send each of them a candy lolleypop as a thank you gift. Update April 2018. Still perfect for my daily needs No major expense and no regrets. Car still looks like showroom condition and the Monterey Mist color draws consistent praise. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love my Bird ! Angie , 11/02/2009 18 of 19 people found this review helpful My son wrecked what I thought was to be my last car-- a 2004 Mercedes c230 coupe that I dearly loved ! Searching the net for a replacement I came across a 2004 T-Bird at a "give away" price.Took a look and I was hooked !! I'm a 71 year old woman, alone now, but when I drive my T-Bird, top down & Elvis playing, oh boy, the joy and the memories !! It doesn't get the 36mpg of the Mercedes- but is a gas saver anyway- can't fit the family so I get chauffeured around a lot ! I haven't regretted buying this car for one second-the stand out design in today's world predominated with S.U.V.s and hybrids brings a big smile to my face whenever I look at it ! It's a beauty !