Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Thunderbird
4.9
7 reviews
Yeaha

Ian16, 05/20/2003
Good Car!

The White Ride

T C7, 05/06/2002
Bought as a beater car and so far has be dependable, good to drive and easy to maintain. Glad I purchased it as a second car.

My First Love

T-Bird Man, 02/07/2003
This is my very first car and so far it has been very fun and good to drive. I like the room for the driver and passenger, and the car gets pretty good gas mileage for a 3.8 engine. Also the looks of the car are cool enough for me.

one awoesome car

Freebird, 01/16/2004
When I found my t-bird, it was owned by an ironworker who did not know what he had. It was a 1991 thunderbird sport, and he sold it to me for 1,200 dollars in cash. I bought it when I was 16 and have never had any problems with it. The gas economy is a bit poor, but that is due to a H.O. 302 stuffed under the hood from ford. I am very pleased with every feature of this car, expecially the horsepower and acceleration! If you ever have the chance to buy a t-bird, DO IT!!!!

good car

scooby doo, 02/13/2004
this car is a good reliable car

