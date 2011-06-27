Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird Coupe Consumer Reviews
Yeaha
Good Car!
The White Ride
Bought as a beater car and so far has be dependable, good to drive and easy to maintain. Glad I purchased it as a second car.
My First Love
This is my very first car and so far it has been very fun and good to drive. I like the room for the driver and passenger, and the car gets pretty good gas mileage for a 3.8 engine. Also the looks of the car are cool enough for me.
one awoesome car
When I found my t-bird, it was owned by an ironworker who did not know what he had. It was a 1991 thunderbird sport, and he sold it to me for 1,200 dollars in cash. I bought it when I was 16 and have never had any problems with it. The gas economy is a bit poor, but that is due to a H.O. 302 stuffed under the hood from ford. I am very pleased with every feature of this car, expecially the horsepower and acceleration! If you ever have the chance to buy a t-bird, DO IT!!!!
good car
this car is a good reliable car
