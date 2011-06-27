Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird SC Consumer Reviews
Great car
Best auto I have ever owned. I have 155,000 on it. Wish I could buy another
Birds Fly!
I bought this car on my birthday, and the five speed is awesome. I have killed many a Mustang in this car. It was very advanced for its age, and well thought out! Some people complain about the head gaskets. I would rather replace those than the whole engine block! Moonroof, cd player, power everything, ke, auto belts, very smooth ride and turning!
One of the best I ever had
I''ve had several Fords and two T- Bird. My first was an `85 that lost an argument with a snow plow. I ordered a bright red 1989, but it came it was white; I said I'd take it only if they painted it red. They refused but ordered it again; I received it as a 1990. I wasn't disappointed. Great looking, great handling (smaller turning radius than my wife's Subaru). Living in Chicago and New York I mainly drove my T-Bird long distances, and they were dream drives. I once rented a non-SC for 3 weeks while shooting a Rte. 66 documentary. It was good, but my SC was far better. Wish I had it now, but times changed and I aged, so I donated it to charity.
Fabulous Thunderbird
Awesome car. Would buy brand new one if they still made 'em like this. Only problem is valve cover gaskets give out easily. 140,500 on my supercharged T- Bird and it's been from one end of the country to the other. Still a daily driver.
my car
bought this car at an auction,very reliable and fun to drive,easy on gas and low maintaince....few problems overall but low cost in servicing..
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird SC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner