Used 1994 Ford Tempo Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wanting to trade it Medic , 09/07/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got it from my parents who got it off my grandparents, in my opinion a great little grandma/grandpa car where you don't drive it a ton. Things I fixed in the last two years: tie rods, struts, brakes, valve cover gasket, fuel pump (long story there) headlight switch, oil pan leaks, head gasket leaks. In all honesty it was an ok car (it drove the Alaska highway round trip and spent a few years up there) it did leave me stranded multiple times before anyone figured out it was the fuel pump, which shook my confidence in it, lots of little things on the blink, the headlight switch keeps leaving all the lights on even after replacing it. 144k mi, time for a trade and a little Peace of mind.

Tempo is a tough little car skoniecz40 , 04/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Many people often overlook these fine little cars that Ford built during the last two decades. They really are decent cars, my Tempo is a work-horse, and extremely reliable. It's a fun little car to drive. Granted they weren't built perfect, but they are still nice.

Never Touch THIS car! ACE , 04/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my ford tempo one year old, and before 50000 miles the transmission needed to be replaced. so i spent 500 dollars right there. thinking bad luck. oh boy was i wrong. then all of a sudden it got this noise in the engine that sounded like a coke can stuck in the belt. so i brought it to the shop and they fixed it, but then it came back louder not even 1 month later. come to find out it was yet again the transmission. then i tried to trade it off to a dealer... they said that it by itself would not be a good enough down payment for a decent car, and that i would need atleast 2 grand more to put with it to make a nomal down payment.

Not Bad KK , 11/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am now on my second Tempo. My first one was a 1992 which I found to be a better car and it did not have those annoying automatic seatbelts. I bought this car in 2005 with only 23K miles on it (it now has 78K) but it did have some "issues" I have replaced the starter, fuel pump, distributor, wiring, some kinda thing in the front end that holds the motor in, brakes, and likely other stuff I have forgotten. Still all in all it's fairly cheap transportation, it starts good and is quite comfortable to drive. I've done Califoria to Canada in it 6 times. It does tend to have an overheating problem and I'm not sure why but I still like the car and enjoy driving it. Would I get Tempo #3, not likely.