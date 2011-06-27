Used 1993 Ford Tempo Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good car
I got this car a year ago, and so far here's what I think: It may not have an outstanding exterior/interior, the ride and handling is average, and the limit of 80 mph is definitely not too much. However, I didn't have any major problems with it, only usual maintenance. I particularly like 126ft*lb at only 2000-3000Rpm (4cyl) - you can outrun most of the cars if you wish when you start at traffic light. So my impression is: Ford Tempo is a good car to for beginners. Reliability strongly depends on the way the car was maintained.
Love my Tempos
I bought a 1993 2 yrs ago...the engine had blown on my van ... got the car for $600.00 it has 57,000 miles on the engine (verified by a couple of mechanics)...the whole car is immaculate ... came to visit my sis a few thousand miles away & am staying a lil longer than anticipated so decided to check craigslist for a car and found another 1993 Tempo for $400.00 in September '12 and I kid you not, same story, immaculate...God was lookin out for me! anyhow, both cars are, well unbelievable inside & out.....no engine knocks, don't use oil, bodies are in good shape...economical on gas ...I highly recommend this car! Mine are automatic transmission
It is a good first car
I got this car for myself for by birthday two years ago for $500, it had over 144k miles on it, now it has 156k. The top gloss paint has since worn off and I have spent over $1500 on it to fix all the problems like the brake lines, starter, battery, e-brake cable, and exhaust system twice. The window in the back no longer works, and one of the power locks doesn't work. The liner in the trunk is no longer attached, there is a lot of rust. But it is good on gas and gets me where I need to be, although at 55 mph it gets the shakes, not good in the winter, it gets stuck a lot. But it has been Nice while I've had it.
tempo from hell
i rather like the tempo. it has started to break down on me though, it only has 55k on it. but i put it through alot. i put a custom air intake in it though. it actually made it feel like it had more power. it also has an awesome sound system with a sony xplod stereo, 4 aftermarket speakers, and two 12 inch subs in the trunk. my oil pan gasket is bad and causing tranny fluid to slightly leak through so i had to keep adding more though. and it vibrates alot over 60 mph. also alot of screws have worked their way out of their holes, mostly due to vibrations from my sound system. i dont think it'l last me much longer though
Buy A FORD
Ford Tempo for us was an excellent choice. Still in wonderful condition, not a spec of rust. Rarely repaired - (no majors!)oil/filter every 3 months/ new brakes/ tires, that is basically it. Drives and runs like a gem! We also currently, own (bought new) a 2000 FORD TAURUS wagon, again more than pleased. We have had FORDs - always bought new, since 1966.
