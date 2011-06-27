Used 1991 Ford Tempo GLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2587 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke
  • Alabaster
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Black
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Race Yellow
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
