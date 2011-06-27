  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Taurus SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Torque254 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,970
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,970
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,970
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Leather Trimyes
Smoker's Packyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,970
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,970
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room44.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Power Moonroofyes
20" Machined Finish/Low Gloss Ebony 15-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Length203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.1 cu.ft.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume122.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width76.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dune, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,970
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/55R18 99H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
