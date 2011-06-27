Used 2018 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

STEVE HAROLD , 03/25/2019 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)

I had a 2016 SHO and now i have a 2018 SHO love it well worth the money!!!! It gets the attention from everyone poor gas mileage but i take off gun it because i can lol dont understand why more people dont like these and why Ford is getting rid of them after 2019