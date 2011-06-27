Used 2017 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awesome car drives like a charm
I took a rental 2017 Fors Taurus from Avis for a vacation from NJ to NC and Tennessee. We covered 1761 miles in total from start to finish. We wanted a tough car for the journey offering great comfort, power, fuel efficiency / economy and this car met all our expectations through out our journey. I loved driving this car, it was very smooth, peppy and we never got tired. I was also surprised by the fuel efficiency it offered. It gave me 40.4 mi to a gallon which is exceptional. The best I had seen was 34.6 in a Camry. I couldn't imagine a car if this size could offer and with all the reviews I read and the promise what the company made which is 30 mi to a gallon, this went far beyond. I double checked all the receipts which I normally keep track during every vacation whether or not I missed something, but I was spot on.i was also amazed with the features this car offered! Thank you Ford Taurus for making our vacation a memorable one!!
Hidden Gem
Size, comfort, quietness, power. After driving competition this car was noticeably the best all round. It’s also nice to have two tons of steel protecting you as you cruise down the freeway and mountain roads!
Very nice car
I always buy ford cars. The Taurus is the best ford car.
Taurus limited
I bought a 2017 limited love the car! Spacious, drives and turns great! Only thing i dislike about the car is when u defrost your windows it cover the entire windshield with moisture.....
Ford
Nice riding sedan.
