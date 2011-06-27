Used 2017 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Jana , 09/02/2017 SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

22 of 25 people found this review helpful

I took a rental 2017 Fors Taurus from Avis for a vacation from NJ to NC and Tennessee. We covered 1761 miles in total from start to finish. We wanted a tough car for the journey offering great comfort, power, fuel efficiency / economy and this car met all our expectations through out our journey. I loved driving this car, it was very smooth, peppy and we never got tired. I was also surprised by the fuel efficiency it offered. It gave me 40.4 mi to a gallon which is exceptional. The best I had seen was 34.6 in a Camry. I couldn't imagine a car if this size could offer and with all the reviews I read and the promise what the company made which is 30 mi to a gallon, this went far beyond. I double checked all the receipts which I normally keep track during every vacation whether or not I missed something, but I was spot on.i was also amazed with the features this car offered! Thank you Ford Taurus for making our vacation a memorable one!!