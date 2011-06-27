Used 2015 Ford Taurus Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Taurus Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,719*
Total Cash Price
$18,081
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,719*
Total Cash Price
$18,081
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,001*
Total Cash Price
$15,661
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,637*
Total Cash Price
$14,237
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,982*
Total Cash Price
$14,806
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,428*
Total Cash Price
$20,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$1,563
|$1,307
|$367
|$2,670
|$2,772
|$8,679
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,007
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,241
|Financing
|$973
|$781
|$579
|$362
|$132
|$2,827
|Depreciation
|$4,719
|$1,982
|$1,746
|$1,547
|$1,388
|$11,383
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,582
|$7,625
|$6,447
|$8,552
|$8,513
|$42,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$1,563
|$1,307
|$367
|$2,670
|$2,772
|$8,679
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,007
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,241
|Financing
|$973
|$781
|$579
|$362
|$132
|$2,827
|Depreciation
|$4,719
|$1,982
|$1,746
|$1,547
|$1,388
|$11,383
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,582
|$7,625
|$6,447
|$8,552
|$8,513
|$42,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Taurus Sedan SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,463
|Maintenance
|$1,354
|$1,132
|$318
|$2,312
|$2,401
|$7,517
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$872
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,075
|Financing
|$843
|$677
|$502
|$314
|$114
|$2,449
|Depreciation
|$4,088
|$1,717
|$1,513
|$1,340
|$1,202
|$9,859
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,032
|$6,604
|$5,584
|$7,407
|$7,373
|$37,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Taurus Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$1,231
|$1,029
|$289
|$2,102
|$2,183
|$6,834
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$793
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$977
|Financing
|$766
|$615
|$456
|$285
|$104
|$2,226
|Depreciation
|$3,716
|$1,561
|$1,375
|$1,218
|$1,093
|$8,963
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,120
|$6,004
|$5,076
|$6,734
|$6,703
|$33,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Taurus Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$1,280
|$1,070
|$301
|$2,186
|$2,270
|$7,107
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$825
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,016
|Financing
|$797
|$640
|$474
|$296
|$108
|$2,315
|Depreciation
|$3,865
|$1,623
|$1,430
|$1,267
|$1,137
|$9,322
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,485
|$6,244
|$5,279
|$7,003
|$6,971
|$34,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Taurus Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$1,736
|$1,451
|$407
|$2,964
|$3,078
|$9,636
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,378
|Financing
|$1,080
|$867
|$643
|$402
|$147
|$3,139
|Depreciation
|$5,240
|$2,201
|$1,939
|$1,717
|$1,541
|$12,638
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,859
|$8,466
|$7,157
|$9,495
|$9,451
|$47,428
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Taurus
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Taurus in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019