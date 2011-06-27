Used 2014 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

Not a Ford guy, but I love it Alan , 03/21/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I've had my Taurus SEL for three years and 60,000 miles. I shopped the Impala, 300, Cadenza, Avalon and others before picking the Taurus and am happy with my choice (I went into my search expecting to buy an Impala or Cadenza). Whether I bring my golf buddies and four sets of clubs to the course, or my wife and I cross country, or run a quick trip to the store, it's a comfortable ride and pleasure to drive. The vehicle quality is good. I had one small rattle when new that the dealer promptly fixed, other than that there have been no problems. Everything fits and works. I keep track of all my fuel use. The V6 has averaged 25.71mpg since we got it; not as good as my Impala but pretty good for a big car with plenty of throttle. Edmund's is usually right on with their reviews, but I must disagree with their 'lumbering' handling comment. I've found it to be responsive for a car this size. Furthermore, I've test driven most of the cars in this class and believe the Taurus comparable to them. I love the voice commands, especially with the navigation system. Occasionally there will be problems with voice commands if I speak too quickly or if there is a lot of ambient noise--such as a heavy rain--but it works surprisingly well. There are a lot more things that can be done by voice than I use because I do have trouble remembering all the voice commands. 2018 Update: I'm still driving the Taurus and still loving it. I've had no repairs: just routine oil changes, one set of tires and a battery. My average fuel mileage remains 26.2mpg even though I spend half the year in a very urban, heavy traffic environment. The huge trunk has been great for 'snowbirds' who move twice per year. It's such a good road car that we went from Minnesota to Florida via California last year. The only negative I can think of is the auto-dim rear view mirror. It works okay for cars behind on low beam, but if there's a high beams vehicle or the sun on the horizon behind you have to turn the mirror up and not use it. This does not seem to be a problem unique to Ford though. I usually get a new car every five years or so, but I think I'll hang on to this one longer. 2019 Update: Still driving the Taurus. Everything I've said before is true with one big change. At 93,700 miles I need a new steering rack at a cost of $2,500. The dealer said this was normal for the Taurus at around 100,000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bang for your buck, great car! mrmoose1 , 04/13/2014 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought the Taurus SEL AWD V6 after trading our 2010 Escape Limited. Our SEL was upfitted with the 201A package, then they added heated leather, 8 inch touchscreen with voice-activated navigation, moonroof and it was still $5,500 under a Limited. If you don't need the Sony sound and a few other costly and unnecessary options, the upfitted SEL is the better buy. 18" wheels give it a smooth but assertive ride and its a very confident car to drive. The V6 does a great job and surprises you with how well it really pulls consistently from zero to 100+...not neck snapping but very fun. AWD excellent in nasty conditions, very quiet and a great value with incentives and rebates. Report Abuse

The sleeper ! Mike W. , 08/18/2015 SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I have purchased a new car on average every three years since 1968, everything from Corvettes and Cadillac to Volkswagen Beetles. This Ford is the first car that needed no adjustments, no repairs, no squeaks and no rattles since I've owned it. All wheel drive and 365 HP make this one fun car to drive, 18 MPG on average with regular gas, 24 on the highway. It has a huge trunk and can seat five comfortably. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

AWESOME!! cdeavers , 05/04/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Traded in my 09 Buick Enclave for this. As everyone knows, nothing rides like a Buick. I can finally see everything at a 4 way stop. This car has everything for music lovers! My USB port is loaded with over 800 songs. Personalized pictures etc. the technology here is amazing!! Nice highway ride, not as nice as the Buick but I doubled my gas mileage!! Seats are comfortable, handles excellent. Red exterior, Sand interior. What a head turner! Navigation is a little weird but I just send directions to my car from Mapquest. You can somewhat even customize your dashboard and even ask for gas prices and it will come up on your screen! Report Abuse