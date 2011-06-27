Used 2009 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

2009 Taurus leaps above 2010/2011 model steve , 07/25/2010 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Purchased used 2009 Taurus SEL w/only 2700 miles on vehicle. I am 6'4'' and my wife is 6'1'", this car gives us both great room. We are getting 18-20 city, 20-22 combined, and 29-32 hwy! Car rides really well. I had a 2001 sable and loved it, the 2009 Taurus is a big step up! Loved the 2009 Taurus, went back a month later to look at 2010/2011 Taurus, what a let down! 2010/2011 Taurus has MUCH SMALLER interior! Front seats are cramped, and the back seat. They are a joke. In our 2009 Taurus I can sit in the back seat, with the front seats all the way back, and still have 3-4 inches of clearance between my legs and the back of the front seat! Big letdown Ford in the 2010/2011 Taurus! Report Abuse

Exceeds expectations Steve , 11/20/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I rented an '09 Taurus early this year and, once I got past the stodgy styling, really loved it. I was waiting for the 2010 model to make a purchase because, from the pictures I'd seen, the 2010 just looked racier. But when I actually saw a 2010 I found it lacked the visibility and interior spaciousness that are what attracted me to the '09. I now have over 5,000 miles on the car. Quiet, roomy, effortless to drive. Best back support and seating position of any car I have ever owned. Synch feature is great for hands free phone conversations. Report Abuse

Great Car Matt , 11/07/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the first new car my wife and I have ever purchased, had always purchased year old cars before this one. The Taurus is very smooth and comfortable car... and big, which I like because it will probably be big enough to keep us from purchasing a minivan (ugh) in the future. Just took the first long trip and got 33 mpg with a little tailwind and 27 going back into the same wind. For a 4000 pound car, I think that's more than acceptable. My wife drives it to work and gets about 20-21 around town. One thing I like about this car is the interior room. I'm 6'4" and my wife is 6' and we both appreciate that Ford recognizes that there are people in the world taller than 5'8"! Report Abuse

I love my Taurus karenmelissa98 , 05/13/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I needed a good dependable car, I'm a Hospice nurse. I drive in all kinds of weather and needed lots of room for all of my nursing supplies. I absolutely love this car and have no complaints about it. Report Abuse