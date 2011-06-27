Used 2004 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best Station Wagon Ever
This is by far the best vehicle I've ever owned. It is very practical, comfortable, and smooth running. This car really shines on road trips because there is a lot of room for people and baggage. The roof rack is adjustable and comes in handy. A 6'2" tall person can sleep comfortably in the back when the seats are folded down
Excellent value.
I bought my 2004 Taurus wagon used 2 years ago . I get 28mpg on highway. No major problem over the past 2 years. In addition to trip odometer, the dash also shows mpg and miles to empty fuel. I found those very useful. Traction control and ABS added peace of mind. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase.
Ford Wagon
We traded in a 97 Taurus on the 2003 Taurus wagon. This model was chosen due to our need to combine extra space and decent gas mileage. Price was an option and resale value not important as we keep our cars for a long period of time. Personally, I don't think you can beat this model for reliability, room, comfort and price. We did not buy new vehicle but chose a program car with 13,300 miles on it. This saved on cost & depreciation. Having had a van in the past we wouldn't be getting 24mgp as we are averaging in overall mileage. Very satisfied with this vehicle! A good sensible vehicle!
Good Car - Wish they still made wagon
We really enjoy this car. Bought it used 18 months ago, the transmission did need rebuilt after we owned it for 1 year with only 66,000 miles on it, but we got a great initial price on the vehicle. Runs great on the road and handles much better than the MiniVan it replaced. Good gas mileage 23 on highway with family of 5 and car topper.
SE Wagon, GREAT work and family car!
This SE wagon has the Duratec engine and is very strong. It has several upgrades, such as power seat, pedals, windows, CD, etc. It has been both a work and family vehicle, and I have been most impressed with it. It has plenty of power, room, and I can haul anything and everything in it or on top of it. (roof racks). I travel MUCH with my job and have placed 65K miles on this in 1.5 yrs. NO SERVICE PROBLEMS! It is comfortable considering that I ride up to 5-6 hours at a time. Style is a little "basic", but certainly fine. The only negative that I see is depreciation. Value drops FAST from NEW status. Excellent used car buy. I have had several "used" and for the money, they cannot be beat.
