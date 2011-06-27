Used 2004 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best Station Wagon Ever Alex , 10/28/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is by far the best vehicle I've ever owned. It is very practical, comfortable, and smooth running. This car really shines on road trips because there is a lot of room for people and baggage. The roof rack is adjustable and comes in handy. A 6'2" tall person can sleep comfortably in the back when the seats are folded down Report Abuse

Excellent value. khc410 , 10/14/2011 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 Taurus wagon used 2 years ago . I get 28mpg on highway. No major problem over the past 2 years. In addition to trip odometer, the dash also shows mpg and miles to empty fuel. I found those very useful. Traction control and ABS added peace of mind. Overall, I am very happy with this purchase. Report Abuse

Ford Wagon THWSR , 11/13/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We traded in a 97 Taurus on the 2003 Taurus wagon. This model was chosen due to our need to combine extra space and decent gas mileage. Price was an option and resale value not important as we keep our cars for a long period of time. Personally, I don't think you can beat this model for reliability, room, comfort and price. We did not buy new vehicle but chose a program car with 13,300 miles on it. This saved on cost & depreciation. Having had a van in the past we wouldn't be getting 24mgp as we are averaging in overall mileage. Very satisfied with this vehicle! A good sensible vehicle! Report Abuse

Good Car - Wish they still made wagon D , 01/07/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We really enjoy this car. Bought it used 18 months ago, the transmission did need rebuilt after we owned it for 1 year with only 66,000 miles on it, but we got a great initial price on the vehicle. Runs great on the road and handles much better than the MiniVan it replaced. Good gas mileage 23 on highway with family of 5 and car topper. Report Abuse