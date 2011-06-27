Used 2003 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
18300 and still going!
I purchased this model after driving my wife's 1996 Sable LS. I wanted one just like it. I have put 183K on her so far. Minor glitches but nothing unexpected for the mileage. I am happy I got the SEL model with all of the bells and whistles especially the leather and 4 wheel discs. Note to the average driver: I got 101,000 on first set of brakes and 82,000 on second set!
Great Car
I love this car. First off, the look of it is what first attracted me. It's dark grey, with a great looking spoiler on the trunk lid and alloy wheels. Overall a great looking vehicle. It has a nice smooth ride, and great handling. Comfortable bucket seats, roomy back seat, sporty floor shifter. Quick, smooth acceleration and shifting. A strong runner, holds its own on the road and good mileage to boot!
Very Reliable
This is a decent, reliable car. Bought it 2 yrs old, at 36k miles for $ 9000, have driven it to about 129k, with no issues. So far I have spent about 250 for a water leak, brakes and oil changes. This car has been very reliable, a workhorse and inexpensive. Have gotten on an average 25 mpg for combined city and highway.
Highly reliable, well built car
I bought my wagon six years ago w/34k. I was initially hesitant to purchase since it was a rental vehicle but I got a really good deal. I now have 122k on it and it's still running strong. Other than a couple rounds of brakes, tires I've had little problems. An occasional heater fan, strut here and there; but it could've been much worse. I must admit it doesn't have a lot of frills; was surprised it came with a tape player (it's a 2003!) Mine came with the standard features, power windows, ac, cruise etc. The quality/ride of the car is ok; again, you get what you pay for. If you're looking for a station wagon in this era; the Taurus will get you the most for your money.
Ford. Come on, you can do better!
I bought it used for 2 years but it was very low in millage. When the car was 6-7 years old, Out of the blue, the transmission just blew in the Highway. I was disappointed. Everything was perfect for a long time. We love American cars at home but it disappointed us every single time. We bought a new Hyundai Sonata recently.
