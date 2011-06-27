  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(60%)4(27%)3(6%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.4
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great value for the money

maryland mom, 04/19/2007
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

My husband and I bought this car new in Dec. 2001, just before our first child was born. It's been a very functional, reliable car. Not sexy, but then again, no one will ever want to steal it. My husband's parents sold us a Chrysler T&C minivan, which we ended up using as our family car for two years. I preferred that for ease of getting kids in and out. But after the van was destroyed in a car accident we went back to the wagon, and it's quite nice. Also I noticed it's easier to fit groceries in the wagon than the van. No major repairs.

Reliable and powerful.

Kevin R, 08/13/2015
SEL Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The car runs great at 131,000 miles. The duratec engine is quite powerful.

Boring is good

richard risatti, 06/28/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my second Taurus and it's even more reliable than my 98 was. It has 114k on it and only problem was a starter at about 110k. The wagon is not as comfortable for a tall person as the sedan. Seems as though they had to move the seats up a little for more room in the back. Was the perfect car for servicing copiers, lots of room and easy access for parts, plus the door handles and locks have held up well on the job.

Lots of Bang for the Buck

Mike, 01/04/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used with 18K for $10,500. Car has 42K now and it has been a very reliable and solid car. No major problems so far. It rides great, solid feel, firm almost sporty handling for a wagon. Quiet on highway and good mpg. I average 22 city/hwy without trying. Looked at SUVs before buying but the price was about 5K more. I use it mostly for business, constantly loading paper in and out (I own a printing company). Even with 800lbs of paper it handles sound ly with no surprises.This car is not sexy or fast but if you want to get around with lots of stuff or a family and not spend a fortune then it's worth looking into. Overall I am very satisfied. This car is a good fit for my needs.

Wishing in one hand [non-permissible content removed]

witness45, 07/01/2015
SE FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
10 of 14 people found this review helpful

3 years ago I was really proud to be able to finally purchase a vehicle. This car was clean with only 36000 miles on it. I thought I had a reliable vehicle but I was wrong. I had to replace the front driver side tire often. It would wear unevenly. When I hit 47K miles the transmission went, fixed, the alternator went, fixed, the AC went, and now the fuel pump is going out. It really is disappointing because I loved loading up the dog and fiancé and traveling out to the lake or mountains, and using the back as our tent, the rear seats fold down and there is plenty of room. If you get a good one, they can be an awesome car, I got a bad one and am now in the market again.

See all Tauruses for sale

