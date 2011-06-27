Used 2001 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

Nothing but problems hconsalvi , 04/18/2012 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car for $5000 and have owned it since 2007. In the time I've owned it I've had to replace the fuel pump, rack and pinion, PCM (main computer) all the censors, gas cap, the ac has gone out, and now the car is randomly dying while driving it. I've been told that the PCM has to be replaced again to fix the issue. This is the most unreliable car I've ever owned! Report Abuse

Very Very Impressed! SkiGuy1982 , 02/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car because I couldn't afford to drive my Tahoe every day anymore at $4.00 per gallon... and Didn't want to give up the utility of the Tahoe. This wagon had 57k on it when I bought it and has 126k on it now. Runs the interstate well at 85, gets 25 mpg, AC is ice cold, heater could be better. Once I got rid of the continental tires and put on GoodYear Triple Treads, this car handles like a race car and will handle all the snow with ease. Have driven to colorado in winter, and florida for vacation few few times and never had any problems. Everything still works. Will keep till it dies!

Nice car so far janet , 01/30/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought with 17,000 miles. Already had brake work done and new tires. I had to put a EGR sensor on it, but other than that, haven't had to repair anything else, yet. Car is very pretty, but not much room inside, plus seats are not comfy. Lots of road noise to get used to. Has 45,000 miles on it now, after 1 1/2 years. Hoping it won't start falling apart. Miss the large trunk I used to have on my Grand Marquis. No comparison to the comfort that car had. All in all, so far this has been a nice car.

MY TAURUS WAGON bryce hill , 03/14/2004 2 of 4 people found this review helpful The taurus se wagons are made fairly cheap. The quality of components that ford usess in thier manufacture is on the low side of quality. If the wagon or sedan has the overhead valve V-6 (12V) Vulcan engine expect lower performance. The suspension and ride quality is on the low side also. The taurus devalues quickly and costs much to own due to the low quality of craftsmanship on the cars components.