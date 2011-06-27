Used 1999 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

sho what happened johnstoys , 02/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful These are a lot worse then the 95 model that I had. Not only are they slower, if you do not have the cams welded, your motor will be shot. The trans is just about the same sloppy shift as a regular model Taurus. You think they would of built a tougher trans being the sho has 235 horses. Sharp looking car and it does handle Nice. Gas mileage is fair, but if you have power, who cares about gas. It's sad, but the 95 s. H. O automatic would of put this v-8 sho to shame, the manual version would of smoked this v8 sho in the first 2 gears. Report Abuse

sho'srock Dave Kucbel , 09/15/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've been quite satisfied with my purchace,It's pretty funny to pull up to a car and rev the Engine and they give you a look like look at this kid driving his mommys Taurus.Little do they know there's a 235hp v8 under the hood. Then when you beat them they either turn at the next street or they ask me about it at the next light. Most of them ask if I got turbo,I just laugh and say "no it's just ford"

ford forrest , 04/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful windshield wippers come on by themselves,vehcile pulls to right

Heads up Sho Was nice , 08/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Love The car handles well fun to drive .Car has been in the shop 2 times in the last month glad for the Extd Warrity . Tranny bite the ghost at 55000 miles Control Modeul for secondarys blew . Lets see for reapirs to date would have been close to 5grand . Also Car is known for a problem with the cam shafts going Bad desigh Flaw . Love the Car would not buy again . Ford needs to address the cam prob and trany