Used 1998 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Trustworthy old gal
I bought this great car 12 years ago with 80k miles on it (it was a salesman's car) and now have 160k. It still runs great and has given me no trouble. We used it in our move from Maryland to Florida five years ago and made 6 thousand mile (each way) trips fully loaded and pulling a heavy trailer. We got 28 mpg then and still do. Other than routine maintenance, the only repair was a cacked coolant recovery bottle.
1998 Ford Taurus SE Wagon
I have driven this vehicle for the past 13 years. Hated it then, still hate it now. BUT - most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. I bought it with 70,000 miles, I now have 180,000 and still running like a champ. There is a hole that has rusted in the floor, the door handles come apart, doors don't shut all the way, seatbelts don't pull all the way, dash is coming apart, break replacements every 6 mths, but still runs.
Best wagon I have owned
Bought this wagon new and would buy the same wagon new today. This vehicle has really been super. Dislike selling it at this time with only 73k on it, but bought a new Mecury Sable. Gets great gas mileage, rides and drives very well, and has lots of room for people or various items. The grandkids love the rear seat. Love the color too, silver, which doesn't show the dirt. All in all, Ford built this wagon exceptionally. Someone is going to get s super wagon in this area....
Love my 1998 Taurus Wagon
We have owned either a Taurus or a Sable. We are on our 5th one now. We buy them used with about 100,000 miles on them and then we drive them til about 150,000. This particular 98 Taurus Wagon we have now has 175,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Have not had any major problems with any of these cars. We get about 25-27mpg which is great. We just recently got a 2003 Taurus sedan and it does not get as good gas mileage. It's about 22-24mpg. Guess Ford changed something. We have been thinking about replacing this wagon but actually are thinking on keeping it to see just how far it will go. The body is still in excellent condition, paint not fading at all.
kina pleased
i bought this car at the beginning of 2008 with 114k miles...i now have 130k...when i bought it it had hit a deer..car was clean..replaced the hood and head light...since then...i have replace the transmission seal and have done other replacement due to miles...dash is coming apart and radio has tape deck that goes in and out from one side of speakers...fixed the locking latch on rear door...all parts and labor have been cheap...headlights are dim...im about to replace all front end parts due to age and hitting the deer...but all in all i think this is a great car that will last me a long time...paid 1700 bucks for it and put a grand into it..2700 dollars for this car was worth it...........
