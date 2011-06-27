Used 1996 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews

210,000 and still going onedaddeo , 03/02/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought the car used, with 120,000 miles on it. I figure any car over 100,000 miles is going to need repairs eventually. A new transmission was the first major repair. then 2 alternators were replaced at $600 each. Then we found a oil seal leak was fouling the alternator. Then a couple of tranny line leaks, that I fixed. Front struts and rear springs. Then I replaces all the plastic tabs that hold the interior door panels on. Then I cleaned the air intake with brake cleaner. That was over 50,000 miles ago. Since then, no problems. the duratech engine keeps running, the ride is comfortable, and everything works at sub zero temps unlike my 2007 Honda. it was still cheaper than a car payment Report Abuse

purrs like a kitten strungkitten , 04/03/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My last car was an Escort and I really loved it. That is, until I started driving my Taurus. The vision is great. The most comfortable seats yet. Even being 10 years old it looks stylish. I also got a very good buy. I am a very pleased Taurus driver. Report Abuse

Junk jf , 08/03/2009 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Owning this car has been a huge disappointment. The comfortable interior is deceiving because everything else about it is junk. It pays to do your research. I didn't and I've had the same problems many other people encounter. Transmission went at 150k, air conditioning went before that, interior panels kept falling off, leaks at radiator and frost plug which is expensive to fix since it's hard to reach, coolant reservoir burst, faulty water pump, sensors what's next? I'll never buy a Ford again. Report Abuse

Ford won't build to last mao caves , 09/10/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my '96 Taurus with 20k miles on, a week later transmission broke down and it was replaced by the dealer. The transmission performance is miserable, dealer could never properly fix it, lots of problems and trips to the dealer, got tired of it. Service engine light on all for years, nobody seens to know whats wrong with the car, at 120k miles car got no ac, no heater, transmission going bad again, engine often stalls, ... A real mess. Nowadays you can only enjoy a Ford for a couple years before becomes a nightmare, Report Abuse