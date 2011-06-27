Used 1995 Ford Taurus Wagon Consumer Reviews
ford taurus station wagon
the ford Taurus Wagon was a bad purchase the 3.8 liter V6 was taken under extended warranty to a ford dealership for repair of a bad head gasket. The repaired engine lasted less the 30,000 miles before the same problem again. Ford Motor company refuses to do amythng about this recurring problem. They cannont even give a educated answer as to why they cannot fix a head gasket problem on this engine with any sort of resonable relibility to follow. If you own or are contemplating purchasing a ford vehicle with the 3.8 Liter V6 stop. This motor is unreliable.
SECRET RECALL ON ENGINE
There's a "secret recall" on this engine. In other words, when your head gasket blows, and it probably will, you have to know about the SECRET recall in order to get a dealership to replace the entire engine for free. Ford won't tell you about this; you have to find out the way I did -- have the problem, then do research, then inform your dealership. Don't buy this car.
Do not buy this car
Ford Automatic transimissions in these cars will go bad sometime after 80,000 miles. I was fortunate to get almost 160,000 out of mine. Do not buy a used Taurus if you intend it to last much more than 100,000 miles.
Never again!
I had problems from the very beginning! I purchased this thing used and was only the second owner. The car had about 75k miles, but ran and looked great from the beginning. Within 6 months, 2 fuel injectors were replaced which cost me big bucks, the waterpump was eventually replaced, the air conditioning stopped working and the list of repairs could go on and on. The cupholder is in a rediculous location...right in front of the radio so forget about having a drink in the holder and changing a station at the same time. This car has been towed more times than all my previous cars put together and I will never own a Ford again!
my tarus
no problems ever, will drive it anywhere
